Fort Worth, TX

Bleacher Report

Marvin Harrison Jr. Leaves Ohio State vs. Georgia CFP Semifinal with Concussion

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. exited Saturday's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs with a concussion in the second half. With less than one minute remaining in the third quarter, Harrison took a massive hit from Georgia's Javon Bullard and was slow to get up before being looked at by Ohio State's medical staff.
COLUMBUS, OH

