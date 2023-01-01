With less than a month until the next legislative session, Texas voters are skeptical that the state government will address their needs, according to a new poll. The survey from the University of Texas at Austin found that 46% said the state government “mostly ignores” residents’ needs, while 37% said the state government “mostly addresses the needs of Texas.” The last time the pollsters asked that question — in October 2017 — the trend was reversed, with a plurality expressing satisfaction with the state government’s attentiveness to their needs.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO