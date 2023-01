ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 14-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team used a 10-0 run in the middle stages of the fourth quarter to pull away in an 82-72 win over Penn State on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 3) at Crisler Center. U-M outscored the Lady Lions 25-15 over the final 10 minutes to record the win.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO