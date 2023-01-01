Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Robert Griffin III leaves ESPN's Michigan-TCU broadcast after wife goes into labor
As much as commercials that air during football games try to convince us otherwise, life doesn't stop for big games. Just ask former Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III, who abruptly left ESPN's broadcast of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU because his wife went into labor. Griffin was bearing...
Sporting News
College football schedule: What bowl games are on today? Times, TV channels for Jan. 2
Bowl season reaches its crescendo as the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023. The biggest and brashest sides that college football had to offer this season find themselves on a collision course with one another. It's not quite the games many of these teams wanted to take part in. From...
Mississippi State Football Unveils Amazing Mike Leach Tribute Helmet for ReliaQuest Bowl
Today is the day Mississippi State does the tough task of playing their bowl game without late coach, Mike Leach. However, his mark will be all over the field. From the players to the coaches, and even the helmets the team plans to wear during the college football game. Some...
saturdaytradition.com
Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship
After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl
Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
There Are 4 Major Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football's 2022-23 bowl season continues on Monday. There are four major bowl games on Monday, Jan. 2. With New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, the typical Jan. 1 games have been pushed back a day. Here are the four major bowl games set to take place on Monday...
Heupel: Orange Bowl proof bowls still matter
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — As more and more players opt-out of non-College Football Playoff bowl games, a natural question emerges. Do non-CFP bowl games matter? If so, how much do they matter?. Josh Heupel offered an affirmative answer on that topic early Saturday morning. They matter a lot to...
Sporting News
What channel is Penn State vs. Utah on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl, one of the most prestigious events on the college football calendar, will have a hard time topping last year's thriller between Ohio State and Utah. The Buckeyes overcame an early deficit and managed a 48-45 win to deny the Utes their first Rose Bowl victory. Utah has a chance to finish the job and climb the mountaintop on Monday.
College Football News
Bowl Game Rankings. How Good Were All The Bowls From Worst To Best?
How good were all of the games in the 2022-2023 bowl season? Ranking all the bowl games from the worst to the best. You spent the time to watch them – or at least have them on in the background at work, holiday parties, and everywhere in between. How...
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Steelers vs Ravens
It’s the Steelers vs Ravens tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America before the game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between the Steelers and Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Sporting News
Georgia vs. TCU odds, prediction, betting trends for College Football Playoff championship
No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 3 TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff championship game. Game time is set for 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Cailf. The game will be televised on ESPN. Georgia (14-0) beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in...
Sporting News
Saquon Barkley heaps praise on Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll after Giants clinch playoff spot, first since 2016
Daniel Jones has been under fire in recent years for his play since he was drafted sixth overall in 2019. It looks like in the last year of his deal, the Giants' trust in him has finally paid off. New York reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016...
Look: ESPN Reveals Ratings For Top Bowl Games
The New Year's Six bowl games haven't been played yet. Nonetheless, ESPN's ratings this bowl season have been quite impressive. On Saturday morning, ESPN announced the most-watched bowl games to date. So far, the Cheez-It Bowl is in the lead. ESPN is reporting that 5.4 million viewers watched the Cheez-It...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff recap: Catch RJ Young's live show after semifinal games
The dust will soon settle on Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal games, and the matchup for the national championship game will soon be set. And RJ Young will break it all down with a special live edition of his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show," which college football fans will be able to take in right here.
Sporting News
Steelers playoff picture: Pittsburgh's updated AFC wild-card chances after win over Ravens
The Steelers just refuse to leave the AFC playoff picture. Pittsburgh went into Baltimore on Sunday facing potential playoff elimination and marched down the field in the final minutes of the game, scoring a go-ahead touchdown and holding on to win 16-13 against the Ravens. With the win, the Steelers stay alive in the AFC playoff picture.
Best college football bowl game picks today (Best bets for Monday, January 2)
It’s only January 2 of the new year, and with today being a national holiday for the work week, it’s déjà vu all over again!. Many of the traditional New Years Day college bowl games were pushed to today with the NFL in action on Sunday, giving us four terrific NCAA matchups to wager on all throughout the day; culminating with the Rose Bowl between Penn State and Utah to close things out.
Sporting News
Why Will Levis isn't playing for Kentucky in Music City Bowl
If Kentucky football has proved anything over the past two years, it's that it is more than a basketball school. The Wildcats have strung together back-to-back winning seasons for the sixth time in their past seven campaigns. Given the program's torpidity in the past — Kentucky finished sub-.500 in six straight years to start the 2010s — that is certainly a good thing.
Sporting News
Are Stephen Curry and Trae Young playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Hawks Monday NBA game
The Warriors are hoping that they can bring the momentum from the end of 2022 into the new year. With Stephen Curry recovering from a shoulder injury, Golden State has managed to go 5-3, winning its last four games of December. Jordan Poole has picked up the scoring load in Curry's absence, most recently going off for 41 points in a 118-112 victory over Portland.
Sporting News
Which team has the most points in a half in NBA history? Full list headlined by Suns' unbreakable record
It's often been said that when you start fast, you finish strong. In the NBA, fast starts often yield great results and high scores. From a team perspective, some of the purest basketball is played when the world's best talents get in sync. Over the course of the NBA's long history, there have been a few exemplary team performances that have raised the bar.
