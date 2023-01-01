ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship

After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl

Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Heupel: Orange Bowl proof bowls still matter

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — As more and more players opt-out of non-College Football Playoff bowl games, a natural question emerges. Do non-CFP bowl games matter? If so, how much do they matter?. Josh Heupel offered an affirmative answer on that topic early Saturday morning. They matter a lot to...
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Steelers vs Ravens

It’s the Steelers vs Ravens tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America before the game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between the Steelers and Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Look: ESPN Reveals Ratings For Top Bowl Games

The New Year's Six bowl games haven't been played yet. Nonetheless, ESPN's ratings this bowl season have been quite impressive. On Saturday morning, ESPN announced the most-watched bowl games to date. So far, the Cheez-It Bowl is in the lead. ESPN is reporting that 5.4 million viewers watched the Cheez-It...
Best college football bowl game picks today (Best bets for Monday, January 2)

It’s only January 2 of the new year, and with today being a national holiday for the work week, it’s déjà vu all over again!. Many of the traditional New Years Day college bowl games were pushed to today with the NFL in action on Sunday, giving us four terrific NCAA matchups to wager on all throughout the day; culminating with the Rose Bowl between Penn State and Utah to close things out.
Why Will Levis isn't playing for Kentucky in Music City Bowl

If Kentucky football has proved anything over the past two years, it's that it is more than a basketball school. The Wildcats have strung together back-to-back winning seasons for the sixth time in their past seven campaigns. Given the program's torpidity in the past — Kentucky finished sub-.500 in six straight years to start the 2010s — that is certainly a good thing.
Are Stephen Curry and Trae Young playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Hawks Monday NBA game

The Warriors are hoping that they can bring the momentum from the end of 2022 into the new year. With Stephen Curry recovering from a shoulder injury, Golden State has managed to go 5-3, winning its last four games of December. Jordan Poole has picked up the scoring load in Curry's absence, most recently going off for 41 points in a 118-112 victory over Portland.
Which team has the most points in a half in NBA history? Full list headlined by Suns' unbreakable record

It's often been said that when you start fast, you finish strong. In the NBA, fast starts often yield great results and high scores. From a team perspective, some of the purest basketball is played when the world's best talents get in sync. Over the course of the NBA's long history, there have been a few exemplary team performances that have raised the bar.

