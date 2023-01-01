ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

SFGate

Jump scores 20 points, leads No. 2 Stanford by Arizona State

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford's appreciative guards love how they can draw their offensive players into the paint and leave the rest to their opportunistic posts to help out whenever needed. Cameron Brink is a one-woman swat crew. “Our bigs are really talented,” Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

HAWAI'I 57, CAL POLY 48

Percentages: FG .408, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Fleming 1-2, Koroma 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Sanders 0-2, Stevenson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fleming, Koroma). Turnovers: 13 (Koroma 4, Franklin 2, Penn-Johnson 2, Sanders 2, Fleming, Hunter, Taylor). Steals: 4 (Fleming 2, Franklin,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
SFGate

UTAH STATE 67, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .373, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Baker 2-9, Colimerio 1-1, Holland 1-4, Yap 0-1, Hill 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Andre, Holland, Moore). Turnovers: 12 (Hill 5, Holland 2, Andre, Baker, Campbell, Colimerio, Yap). Steals: 7 (Baker 3, Andre, Colimerio, Hill, Moore).
LOGAN, UT
Arizona Sports

Arizona teams and their best performances of 2022

As 2022 closes, it’s a good time to celebrate the accomplishments by some of our local sports teams and their athletes. From crazy comebacks to strings of strong play to individual outbursts that helped their teams rally, here are some of the best performances — from the team and player perspectives — of the past calendar year.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Cal fends off Colorado late, 80-76

Joel Brown scored a career-high 21 points to lead host Cal to an 80-76 victory over Colorado in Pac-12 play on Saturday in Berkeley, Calif. Brown shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and grabbed three rebounds. Freshman Grant Newell had his first double-double, with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

UC SANTA BARBARA 82, UC SAN DIEGO 61

Percentages: FG .489, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Nwaokorie 3-4, Patterson 2-6, Vulikic 1-4, Kosakowski 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tshimanga). Turnovers: 16 (R.Anderson 5, Tshimanga 4, Nwaokorie 3, Roquemore 2, Vulikic 2). Steals: 2 (Nwaokorie 2). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. UC...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 of Oregon’s highest-rated commits in 2023 will be playing on TV this week

Over the past handful of months, Oregon Duck fans have become enthralled with the prospect of what their future roster could look like once they get to see the new class of recruits come to Eugene. They’ve watched the high school tape and read all of the interviews. Now they get a new chance to see what these players can do on a bigger stage. It’s the first week in January, which means we get a pair of All-American games for high school prospects to showcase their skills. The first game — Under Armour’s NEXT All-American Game — takes place on Tuesday...
EUGENE, OR

