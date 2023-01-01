Effective: 2023-01-03 06:52:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...All of southern South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

BRYAN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO