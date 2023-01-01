ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Left to Wonder What Could’ve Been After Semifinal Loss

While some might only remember a missed field goal, defensive blunders are what ultimately hurt the Buckeyes in their loss against Georgia. ATLANTA—C.J. Stroud has endured more difficult days than this one. After all, this is only a sport. There is life outside of the arena. Stroud knows that...
Georgia Wins Ultimate Game of Inches to Survive Ohio State

ATLANTA — The term “game of inches” has been attached to college football since at least 1941, when it was attributed to Illinois coach Bob Zuppke. More than eight decades later, on the final night of the year 2022, that aphorism was more relevant than ever. Inches....
