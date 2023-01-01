Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Related
Aviation International News
Toledo Jet Builds On Roots as Citation Service Center
Bill Pribe had no idea what was about to happen. In November of 2008, the maintenance manager of the Cessna Citation Service Center in Toledo, Ohio, returned to his job after Thanksgiving break only to learn that he was laid off. A couple of months later, Cessna announced it was closing the center.
fcnews.org
Acreage added to Kitty Todd Preserve
The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has announced the addition of 14 acres to the Kitty Todd Nature Preserve, continuing efforts to expand protection of the globally-significant Oak Openings Region. Kitty Todd lies within a matrix of wetland, forest, and oak savanna habitats and includes a portion of the historic Irwin Prairie landscape, an area that once covered an estimated 5,000 acres in the Oak Openings Region of Ohio. Historically, this region played an important role in slowing down and naturally removing pollutants from waters carried to Lake Erie. The property was purchased using funds from the Ohio EPA’s Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program, which funds the protection and restoration of high-quality streams and wetlands. It will be restored with support from the H2Ohio Program.
13abc.com
Auto shop destroyed by fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
toledocitypaper.com
Health & Wellness: January 2023
What’s one health-related question that everyone should ask them- selves? When was my last dental well care appointment? Name three things that people should do every day to stay healthy? Brush, floss and smile! Tell us about one of the most im- pactful experiences that you’ve had with a client or customer. How did it make you feel? There are so many it is difficult to share just one. I had a patient who won the lottery.
13abc.com
A local business prepares for a partial closure on Secor Rd. extending over 200 days
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A section of Secor Road will close for 210 days starting Tuesday, January 3rd. As a result of the bridge replacement, Secor Road will be partially closed from Dorr Street, just between Valleston Parkway and Towerview Boulevard. While the closure, isn’t large, it will impact some...
toledocitypaper.com
Give What You Can And Enjoy
“So all may eat” is a simple phrase at the heart of SAME Café, a new eatery, housed in the Main Branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library downtown. The Café allows guests to eat for free, or with a voluntary donation, empowering the downtown community to not only eat and enjoy what SAME creates, but also to be a part of the sharing process.
toledocitypaper.com
Wildin’ Out
Northwest Ohio is home to a wildlife filmmaker, photographer and educator who has traveled around the world documenting animals for organizations like National Geographic, the BBC, and PBS. He is active in conservation efforts and spreads awareness about how every person can make an impact by helping to preserve ecosystems, contribute to a healthier planet, and preserve the wildlife in their own backyards.
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
Person shot in south Toledo Sunday, expected to recover
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man sustained a gunshot wound at a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to calls regarding multiple shots fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Fries Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 1:25 a.m. While enroute to the location, they received a second call regarding a person shot.
13abc.com
Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — Traditionally, many of us welcome the new year with celebrations we hope will keep us out of trouble or potentially the hospital, but a lucky few got to celebrate the new year in the hospital with a newborn. And while many took the streets to witness...
WLNS
Historic Jackson home trashed by renters
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
13abc.com
Stebbins St. building to be demolished after Monday morning fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant building on Stebbins Street is going to be demolished after it was damaged by a fire Monday morning. The call for the fire came in around 9 a.m. on Jan. 2. Officials say flames were still visible after fire crews spent two hours fighting the fire, which also caused slight damage to a neighboring house.
toledocitypaper.com
Wrasslin’ Around
A play presented at BGSU later this month will look familiar to anyone who has attended a high school wrestling match. After opponents shake hands and take their corners, a conflict ensues. From there, the action may fall out of bounds, result in a pin, or lead to take-downs, escapes or reversals.
Jackson park monument vandalized with spray paint
A monument at Ella Sharp Park has been defaced with red spray paint.
toledocitypaper.com
Everything old is new again
At least for most of you. Some poor saps are staring down an oncoming locomotive called twenty-twenty-three. With the accent on the loco. And it’s the end of a saga that is two plus years in the making. Guilty as charged. To recap. Four Toledo City Council members were...
Two Toledo City Council seats vacant after former members resign, Ohio AG says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo City Council seats were vacant effective Dec. 16 after former council members Tyrone Riley and Yvonne Harper pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. John Hobbs III and Vanice Williams were appointed by a Lucas County Judge to...
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• Allen County Public Health will resume its influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at the health department, 219 E. Market St., Lima, in January and February. The clinic will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2; Monday, Jan. 16; and Monday, Feb. 20.
Michigan doctor found deceased under ice of frozen pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. - Tragedy struck in Michigan this week when a local doctor was found deceased under the ice of a frozen pond five days after going missing from his nearby home.
Comments / 0