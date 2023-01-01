ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football lost to TCU in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Woulda, coulda, shoulda — that was the case for Michigan football in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines made uncharacteristic mistakes repeatedly, starting with going for it on fourth-and-goal and running an end-around rather than relying on the interior offensive line. There was also the fumble at the goal line after the overturned touchdown, two pick-sixes by QB J.J. McCarthy, and multiple defensive lapses — not to mention what appeared to be a targeting call that was overturned.
Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship

After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
Look: Shocked USC Fans Are Going Viral On Monday

USC were on the wrong end of one of the most shocking finishes in bowl game history. And that fact was not lost on the Trojans fans who were there. After giving up the go-ahead touchdown to Tulane with nine seconds left in the Cotton Bowl, cameras immediately panned to the Trojans fans. They struck gold immediately.
NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season

The following are the NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research. Please note that the scenarios below exclude ones involving ties. Explore NFL.com's 2022 Playoff Picture for a complete overview of the NFC field, including the most updated standings and seeding. Teams...
College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl

Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State 5-Star Recruit's Admission

Five-star Brandon Inniss is the highest-rated recruit in a loaded 2023 wide receiver class for Ohio State. In a recent interview with 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, Inniss shared that he turned down more lucrative NIL opportunities at other programs in order to play for well-regarded wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes.
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)

This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Look: Charles Woodson Pays Off His Fiesta Bowl Bet

Michigan's title hopes were incinerated when losing the Fiesta Bowl to TCU. Because his alma mater fell short, Charles Woodson had to pay the price Sunday. The former Heisman Trophy winner lost a bet with fellow FOX NFL Kickoff panelist Sean Payton, whose son attends TCU. Woodson wore a TCU tie during the studio show.
Look: Joel Klatt Furious With College Football Officiating

College football delivered two epic playoff matchups on Saturday. As is the case for any close game in any sport, viewers left contemplating critical officiating decisions. On his podcast Monday, FOX broadcaster Joel Klatt called college football officiating and replay "broken." "As great as those games were on Saturday, part...
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Pick For Michigan-TCU Game

It's always tough for a true Buckeye to ride with "That Team Up North" but even ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit can't deny that Michigan should run away with Saturday's bowl game vs. TCU. On "College GameDay's" pregame show, it was a clean sweep across the board when it came to the...
Look: ESPN Reveals Ratings For Top Bowl Games

The New Year's Six bowl games haven't been played yet. Nonetheless, ESPN's ratings this bowl season have been quite impressive. On Saturday morning, ESPN announced the most-watched bowl games to date. So far, the Cheez-It Bowl is in the lead. ESPN is reporting that 5.4 million viewers watched the Cheez-It...
