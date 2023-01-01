Read full article on original website
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football lost to TCU in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Woulda, coulda, shoulda — that was the case for Michigan football in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines made uncharacteristic mistakes repeatedly, starting with going for it on fourth-and-goal and running an end-around rather than relying on the interior offensive line. There was also the fumble at the goal line after the overturned touchdown, two pick-sixes by QB J.J. McCarthy, and multiple defensive lapses — not to mention what appeared to be a targeting call that was overturned.
saturdaytradition.com
Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship
After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
Look: Shocked USC Fans Are Going Viral On Monday
USC were on the wrong end of one of the most shocking finishes in bowl game history. And that fact was not lost on the Trojans fans who were there. After giving up the go-ahead touchdown to Tulane with nine seconds left in the Cotton Bowl, cameras immediately panned to the Trojans fans. They struck gold immediately.
NFL
NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season
The following are the NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research. Please note that the scenarios below exclude ones involving ties. Explore NFL.com's 2022 Playoff Picture for a complete overview of the NFC field, including the most updated standings and seeding. Teams...
College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl
Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
Paul Finebaum Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
Paul Finebaum has truly come to admire Jim Harbaugh over the years. After all, Harbaugh has turned Michigan back into a college football juggernaut. However, Harbaugh and the Wolverines can't seem to get over the bowl game hump. Michigan fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff ...
5-Star Cornerback Charles Lester III Reveals His Top Schools
One of the top recruits in the 2024 class has revealed his final schools. Charles Lester III, who's a five-star cornerback, narrowed his list down to five on Sunday afternoon. He put out a tweet that shows Florida State, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia as those top schools. Lester...
College football transfer portal rankings: Top 10 classes for 2023
College football's transfer portal provides opportunity to flip a roster in one recruiting cycle. Several elite programs are doing everything they can to ensure that happens ahead of the 2023 season. And the first-year coaches taking over new teams are working overtime with talent acquisition, too. Deion Sanders and Colorado,...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State 5-Star Recruit's Admission
Five-star Brandon Inniss is the highest-rated recruit in a loaded 2023 wide receiver class for Ohio State. In a recent interview with 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, Inniss shared that he turned down more lucrative NIL opportunities at other programs in order to play for well-regarded wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes.
atozsports.com
Lebron James just gave Tennessee Vols fans a reason to dislike him
Lebron James is a polarizing figure in sports — it seems like you either love him or hate him — but after Saturday night, Tennessee Vols fans are likely united in their disapproval of the future Hall of Famer. James, an Ohio native and supporter of Ohio State,...
College Football News
AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 9
What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 9. Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
NFL Analyst’s Freezing Cold TCU Take Resurfaces After Fiesta Bowl Showdown
The NBC analyst had no faith in TCU’s ability to compete in this year’s College Football Playoff.
Yardbarker
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Tulane Green Wave appreciation: Willie Fritz, Michael Pratt, Tyjae Spears were fantastic, deserve a salute
The USC Trojans won four games in 2021 and earned a trip to the Pac-12 title game and the Cotton Bowl in Lincoln Riley’s first year. Even after the loss to Tulane, this year is still a step in the right direction for the USC program. However, it is...
Look: Charles Woodson Pays Off His Fiesta Bowl Bet
Michigan's title hopes were incinerated when losing the Fiesta Bowl to TCU. Because his alma mater fell short, Charles Woodson had to pay the price Sunday. The former Heisman Trophy winner lost a bet with fellow FOX NFL Kickoff panelist Sean Payton, whose son attends TCU. Woodson wore a TCU tie during the studio show.
TCU’s defense holds on in Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU’s defense, built for speed, turned off Michigan’s power in a dominating first half. When the Fiesta Bowl turned into a touchdown party, the Horned Frogs kept the lights on just long enough to earn a chance to play for their first national championship since 1938.
Look: Joel Klatt Furious With College Football Officiating
College football delivered two epic playoff matchups on Saturday. As is the case for any close game in any sport, viewers left contemplating critical officiating decisions. On his podcast Monday, FOX broadcaster Joel Klatt called college football officiating and replay "broken." "As great as those games were on Saturday, part...
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Pick For Michigan-TCU Game
It's always tough for a true Buckeye to ride with "That Team Up North" but even ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit can't deny that Michigan should run away with Saturday's bowl game vs. TCU. On "College GameDay's" pregame show, it was a clean sweep across the board when it came to the...
Look: ESPN Reveals Ratings For Top Bowl Games
The New Year's Six bowl games haven't been played yet. Nonetheless, ESPN's ratings this bowl season have been quite impressive. On Saturday morning, ESPN announced the most-watched bowl games to date. So far, the Cheez-It Bowl is in the lead. ESPN is reporting that 5.4 million viewers watched the Cheez-It...
