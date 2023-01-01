Read full article on original website
Kansas and Kansas State resume Big 12 play Tuesday
Both Kansas and Kansas State resume Big 12 play Tuesday night. The Kansas Jayhawks play at Texas Tech. Tipoff is set for 8 pm. Coverage on KVOE 1400AM/96.9FM begins at 6:30 pm. Kansas State plays at Texas. Tipoff is set for 8 pm. Coverage on Country 101.7FM begins at 7...
Emporia State basketball teams to play Central Oklahoma
The Emporia State basketball teams play their first games of 2023 Monday night when they play at Central Oklahoma. The men’s game will be a match-up of ranked teams. Central Men are 12-1 for the season and ranked number 9. Emporia State is ranked #20 and is 10-2. Emporia...
Emporia States Xavier Cason named to D2football.com Elite 100 team
Another honor has been announced for Emporia State offensive lineman Xavier Cason. Cason was named to the D2football.com Elite 100 team. D2football.com selected Cason based on input from coaches, scouts, media and sports information directors from across the country. Cason was a two-time All-MIAA performer and played 42 games as...
Emporia State tennis Coach Les Stafford retires
Emporia State has announced the retirement of tennis Coach Les Stafford. Stafford has been the Head women’s and men’s tennis Coach for the past 3 seasons. It also wraps up a 17-year coaching career that includes 14 years as the head tennis coach at Wichita State. Stafford, a...
Alabama outscores Kansas State in Sugar Bowl 45-20
Alabama scored 35 unanswered points on the way to a 45-20 win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl Saturday. Kansas State jumped out to a 10-0 lead before Alabama went on their run. Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman said the game did not end the way they were hoping...
Emporia State basketball teams resume MIAA play, Big 12 play begins
The Emporia State basketball teams resume MIAA play this afternoon. Both the Lady Hornets and Hornets play at Newman. Emporia State women’s coach Toby Wynn says one of the keys to winning this afternoon will be making the perimeter shot. The Lady Hornets are 9-2 and 4-1 in the...
Emporia High basketball teams open 2023 against Hayden
The Emporia High basketball teams open up the 2023 portion of their schedule Tuesday evening with their Centennial League opener against Hayden at Spartan Gymnasium. It’ll be the second of three meetings between the Spartans and the Wildcats. Emporia High swept the Wildcats on Dec. 9 in the Paul Terry Classic.
2 Area High School football players selected to play in Shrine Bowl
Two area High School Football players have been selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl. Landon Boss of Osage City will play for the East squad. Ethan Burton of Council Grove will play for the West squad.
UPDATE: Emporia woman hospitalized following rollover crash west of Emporia Sunday
An Alabama woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just after 5:20 pm at KTA mile marker 109 northbound near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. KHP’s crash log says a 2003 Toyota Avalon, driven by 35-year-old Sonsoy Hebel of Boaz, Alabama, was northbound when Hebel lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier wall.
KANSAS LEGISLATURE: Schreiber says Emporia State path forward, medical marijuana among discussion points for lawmakers
In a way, you could say Kansas lawmakers are about to begin their regular season. The 2023 legislative session launches Jan. 9, and with that in mind, KVOE began legislative previews with lawmakers representing Lyon County as part of the Morning Show on Monday. Kansas House 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber of Emporia says one topic of lawmaker interest revolves around Emporia State University’s financial situation.
One sent to Newman following accident on Kansas Turnpike Sunday evening
An Emporia woman was hurt following a rollover crash west of Emporia. The accident was reported shortly before 11:50 am at the intersection of Roads 190 and D, just over two miles west of Emporia. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers, a passerby found 37-year-old Amanda Alvarado lying in the south ditch of the intersection and called 911.
City of Emporia launches new website
New year, new website for the city of Emporia. Everything starts with a new URL — emporiaks.gov versus emporia-kansas.gov. On KVOE’s Newsmaker segment Monday, Communications Manager Christine Johnson unveiled several new features that weren’t available with the longstanding website. To start, it’s mobile-friendly. The new website...
Council Grove attorney has plea hearings Tuesday in aggravated assault, DUI cases
Council Grove attorney Steven Iverson has plea hearings in two cases Tuesday. Iverson is accused of using a semi to try to run over Keith and Allicia Wessel during an incident in July 2020. He’s accused of aggravated assault, interfering with law enforcement, interference with the judicial process, witness or victim intimidation and reckless driving in that case. In the DUI case, Iverson is accused of having at a 0.13 blood alcohol content while driving in Morris County this past June.
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Sentencing ahead in drug distribution case, while November chase moves to preliminary hearing
Sentencing is planned Tuesday in a Lyon County drug distribution case from this past summer. Nikki Rae Garrison will have sentencing at 1:30 pm before Judge Lee Fowler. Garrison was initially charged with distributing anywhere from 3.5 to 100 grams of methamphetamine during an alleged incident in early August, as well as paraphernalia possession and use. She accepted a plea to distributing up to 3.5 grams of meth during a hearing in mid-November, with the other counts dropped.
Man arrested after allegedly leading foot chase inside Emporia hotel
One man has been arrested after an alleged disturbance and threat of explosives led to a chase inside an Emporia hotel early Saturday. Officers on site say the disturbance was reported at Emporia’s Best Western Hotel, 2836 West 18th. The suspect, identified as Adam D’Angelo, allegedly said he had explosives in his possession, although an investigation led to authorities saying that statement was unfounded. D’Angelo allegedly led officers on a chase through the hotel before he was eventually subdued.
Lyon County Crime Stoppers announces Felony Friday arrest shortly before 2022 ends
Shortly before 2022 came to a close, Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced the arrest of somebody it had been highlighting for almost half the year. Tyler John Aubuchon, age 19, had been on Crime Stoppers’ Felony Friday list since mid-July on unspecified felony warrants. Aubuchon has a warrant for...
