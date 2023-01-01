Council Grove attorney Steven Iverson has plea hearings in two cases Tuesday. Iverson is accused of using a semi to try to run over Keith and Allicia Wessel during an incident in July 2020. He’s accused of aggravated assault, interfering with law enforcement, interference with the judicial process, witness or victim intimidation and reckless driving in that case. In the DUI case, Iverson is accused of having at a 0.13 blood alcohol content while driving in Morris County this past June.

