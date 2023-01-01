Read full article on original website
KVOE
Kansas and Kansas State resume Big 12 play Tuesday
Both Kansas and Kansas State resume Big 12 play Tuesday night. The Kansas Jayhawks play at Texas Tech. Tipoff is set for 8 pm. Coverage on KVOE 1400AM/96.9FM begins at 6:30 pm. Kansas State plays at Texas. Tipoff is set for 8 pm. Coverage on Country 101.7FM begins at 7...
KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams to play Central Oklahoma
The Emporia State basketball teams play their first games of 2023 Monday night when they play at Central Oklahoma. The men’s game will be a match-up of ranked teams. Central Men are 12-1 for the season and ranked number 9. Emporia State is ranked #20 and is 10-2. Emporia...
KVOE
What Bill Self said to Lance Leipold after the Liberty Bowl
Unlike many Kansas fans and people associated with KU athletics, Bill Self was unable to watch the four-plus hour marathon that was the Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas. The KU basketball head coach was out on the road watching a class of 2024 target of the staff. With the KU coach in a gym for most of the evening, it made it hard for him to watch the game. But he did get plenty of updates throughout the contest.
KVOE
Emporia High basketball teams open 2023 against Hayden
The Emporia High basketball teams open up the 2023 portion of their schedule Tuesday evening with their Centennial League opener against Hayden at Spartan Gymnasium. It’ll be the second of three meetings between the Spartans and the Wildcats. Emporia High swept the Wildcats on Dec. 9 in the Paul Terry Classic.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Kevin Wilson bringing highly regarded Ohio State staffer to run Tulsa defense
Back as a head coach for the first time in six years, Kevin Wilson is working to assemble a strong first staff at Tulsa, and he's got his defensive coordinator in a key move. Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Matt Guerrieri has agreed to become Wilson's first defensive coordinator for the Golden Hurricane.
KVOE
2 Area High School football players selected to play in Shrine Bowl
Two area High School Football players have been selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl. Landon Boss of Osage City will play for the East squad. Ethan Burton of Council Grove will play for the West squad.
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
news9.com
Severe Weather Moves Out Of Parts Of Oklahoma
Some storms produced heavy rain, wind, and hail in parts of Oklahoma on Monday. Most of eastern Oklahoma was under a tornado watch until it expired at 10 p.m. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
KOKI FOX 23
Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took place
Sallie House (to the left) in Atchison, Kansas.Photo byGoogle Maps. Atchison, Kansas is an interesting place to visit. It's obvious there is a lot of history there. It's also the birthplace of Amelia Earhart. I had a meal at a restaurant there years ago and at the time, I had not heard of the Sallie House. Atchison has a history of alleged hauntings. Some may be brave enough to explore it and others, like myself, are not outside of writing about it. Aren't we sometimes a bit curious about experiences we have not had?
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Dec. 18-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 18-31 include:. Alton Gene Bagby, 58, Ponca City, DUI, third offense, domestic assault and protective order violation charges. Michael Eugene Bosley, 30, Ponca City, domestic assault. Zachary Niel Capps, 31, Newkirk, forgery...
Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit
The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly initiated an inquiry into allegations Kansas Highway Patrol employees had misused aircraft in the state fleet. The post Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
WEATHER: Dense fog expected to remain in portions of the KVOE listening are through Tuesday morning
It does not appear as though the dense fog lingering over the KVOE listening area will not fully subside until at least early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has extended dense fog advisories for Lyon, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties until 4 am Tuesday. A separate advisory for Chase and Greenwood counties continues until 9 pm Monday.
Alleged ‘straw’ owner of marijuana farm connected with quadruple murder arrested
Another arrest has been made surrounding the quadruple murder at a marijuana farm in Kingfisher county in late November. This week, the alleged illegal "straw" owner of the operation was placed behind bars.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Vehicle Crash in Osage County
A man and a minor were injured in a collision occurred on January 1, at approximately 4am on New Prue Rd and Lake Rd. in Prue. Mason Lumly, 21, of Sand Springs was traveling north bound on Lake Rd. when his pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason approximately 121 feet before striking a fence post. The truck hit a communications box and another fence post causing the truck to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled one time and came to rest on its wheels on a fence. That’s when Lumly was ejected and landed next to the vehicle.
Deadly officer-involved shooting prompts road closure
Tulsa Police Department along with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police are working a overnight fatal officer-involved shooting after the suspect refused to follow commands.
Rider Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Car In Tulsa
Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, the motorcycle was driving quickly southbound on South Memorial Drive in the inside lane approaching East 73rd St when the driver of a red sedan pulled out of a driveway onto South Memorial to turn northbound onto Memorial. Police say the motorcycle struck the car on the driver's side.
1600kush.com
Stillwater woman jailed on fentanyl trafficking charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 39-year-old Stillwater woman has been jailed on $150,000 bail pending a Jan. 9 court appearance on felony charges of trafficking fentanyl, possessing a gun during the commission of a drug crime, and neglecting four children ranging in age from 4 months to 17 years by failing to protect them from drugs.
