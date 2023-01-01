ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KVOE

Kansas and Kansas State resume Big 12 play Tuesday

Both Kansas and Kansas State resume Big 12 play Tuesday night. The Kansas Jayhawks play at Texas Tech. Tipoff is set for 8 pm. Coverage on KVOE 1400AM/96.9FM begins at 6:30 pm. Kansas State plays at Texas. Tipoff is set for 8 pm. Coverage on Country 101.7FM begins at 7...
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

Emporia State basketball teams to play Central Oklahoma

The Emporia State basketball teams play their first games of 2023 Monday night when they play at Central Oklahoma. The men’s game will be a match-up of ranked teams. Central Men are 12-1 for the season and ranked number 9. Emporia State is ranked #20 and is 10-2. Emporia...
EMPORIA, KS
247Sports

What Bill Self said to Lance Leipold after the Liberty Bowl

Unlike many Kansas fans and people associated with KU athletics, Bill Self was unable to watch the four-plus hour marathon that was the Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas. The KU basketball head coach was out on the road watching a class of 2024 target of the staff. With the KU coach in a gym for most of the evening, it made it hard for him to watch the game. But he did get plenty of updates throughout the contest.
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

Emporia High basketball teams open 2023 against Hayden

The Emporia High basketball teams open up the 2023 portion of their schedule Tuesday evening with their Centennial League opener against Hayden at Spartan Gymnasium. It’ll be the second of three meetings between the Spartans and the Wildcats. Emporia High swept the Wildcats on Dec. 9 in the Paul Terry Classic.
EMPORIA, KS
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Severe Weather Moves Out Of Parts Of Oklahoma

Some storms produced heavy rain, wind, and hail in parts of Oklahoma on Monday. Most of eastern Oklahoma was under a tornado watch until it expired at 10 p.m. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
TULSA, OK
CJ Coombs

Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took place

Sallie House (to the left) in Atchison, Kansas.Photo byGoogle Maps. Atchison, Kansas is an interesting place to visit. It's obvious there is a lot of history there. It's also the birthplace of Amelia Earhart. I had a meal at a restaurant there years ago and at the time, I had not heard of the Sallie House. Atchison has a history of alleged hauntings. Some may be brave enough to explore it and others, like myself, are not outside of writing about it. Aren't we sometimes a bit curious about experiences we have not had?
ATCHISON, KS
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Dec. 18-31

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 18-31 include:. Alton Gene Bagby, 58, Ponca City, DUI, third offense, domestic assault and protective order violation charges. Michael Eugene Bosley, 30, Ponca City, domestic assault. Zachary Niel Capps, 31, Newkirk, forgery...
KAY COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Vehicle Crash in Osage County

A man and a minor were injured in a collision occurred on January 1, at approximately 4am on New Prue Rd and Lake Rd. in Prue. Mason Lumly, 21, of Sand Springs was traveling north bound on Lake Rd. when his pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason approximately 121 feet before striking a fence post. The truck hit a communications box and another fence post causing the truck to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled one time and came to rest on its wheels on a fence. That’s when Lumly was ejected and landed next to the vehicle.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Rider Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Car In Tulsa

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, the motorcycle was driving quickly southbound on South Memorial Drive in the inside lane approaching East 73rd St when the driver of a red sedan pulled out of a driveway onto South Memorial to turn northbound onto Memorial. Police say the motorcycle struck the car on the driver's side.
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater woman jailed on fentanyl trafficking charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 39-year-old Stillwater woman has been jailed on $150,000 bail pending a Jan. 9 court appearance on felony charges of trafficking fentanyl, possessing a gun during the commission of a drug crime, and neglecting four children ranging in age from 4 months to 17 years by failing to protect them from drugs.
STILLWATER, OK

