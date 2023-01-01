Read full article on original website
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana... Southeastern Harrison County in northeastern Texas... Eastern Panola County in northeastern Texas...
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
TX WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Trinity,. northern Grimes, east central Brazos, Houston, Madison and central. Walker Counties through 330 AM CST... At 238 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Snow showers have tapered off this morning and the Winter. Weather Advisory has been cancelled. For the Winter Storm. Warning, heavy snow is expected. Total snow...
TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. TORNADO WATCH 6 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR THE. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Trinity, southeastern. Grimes, eastern Washington, northwestern Montgomery, northwestern San. Jacinto, central Houston, northeastern Waller, northwestern Polk and. Walker...
Snow Storm Forecast—'Significant Blizzard' to Hit Multiple States This Week
Blizzard conditions are predicted for the Midwest and Great Lakes regions over the coming days.
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
National Weather Service Says A "Historic" Winter Storm Has Hit The United States
The National Weather Service (NWS) has called the winter storm currently battering the United States “historic.” The government agency also said 200 million people are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory. Quoting an article published by The Guardian:
Wyoming Highway Patrol compares winter storm to Antarctica as it responds to hundreds of calls
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released a video showing the wintry weather conditions its troopers have been dealing with while responding to hundreds of calls during a winter storm.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Indiana Man Proves It’s Cold Enough to Instantly Turn Boiling Water Into Snow [WATCH]
It's so cold outside. I can't remember it being this cold, ever. Maybe it's the fact that the temperatures dropped so drastically and so suddenly. All I know is, even for someone in menopause, it's cold, Take it from me, that is a rare thing. It's so cold, the wind...
natureworldnews.com
US Winter Storm Could Intensify Into a Bomb Cyclone; Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings Remain in Effect
A winter storm hovering over the US could become a bomb cyclone in the coming hours or days, according to US meteorologists. Blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings remain in effect in multiple areas, including the Midwest region. The US winter storm is expected to move further towards the central...
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CAZ080-040000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the late. morning and afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow. accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10...
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PST. ...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH. THURSDAY EVENING... ...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and...
The US Is Facing More Winter Storm Warnings & Some Areas Will See Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain
Another winter storm is headed for the U.S., and it's expected to bring a mixed bag of weather conditions, depending on where you live. The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) predicts heavy snow and freezing rain over parts of the northern/central Plains into the Upper Mississippi Valley/Upper Great Lakes on Monday.
