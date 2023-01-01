ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana... Southeastern Harrison County in northeastern Texas... Eastern Panola County in northeastern Texas...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
SFGate

TX WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Trinity,. northern Grimes, east central Brazos, Houston, Madison and central. Walker Counties through 330 AM CST... At 238 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from...
GALVESTON, TX
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Snow showers have tapered off this morning and the Winter. Weather Advisory has been cancelled. For the Winter Storm. Warning, heavy snow is expected. Total snow...
SFGate

TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. TORNADO WATCH 6 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR THE. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Trinity, southeastern. Grimes, eastern Washington, northwestern Montgomery, northwestern San. Jacinto, central Houston, northeastern Waller, northwestern Polk and. Walker...
NORMAN, OK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
SFGate

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CAZ080-040000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the late. morning and afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow. accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10...
MEDFORD, OR
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PST. ...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH. THURSDAY EVENING... ...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and...

