ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

With Archway Homes, selling your house ‘as is’ never felt so good!

By Archway Homes
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ggvfi_0k046J0700

When Evon L. moved out of the Kansas City area for a new job, the original plan was to keep her Olathe home because it held so many memories from having raised her children there, and it was where she planned to live when retirement eventually rolled around.

To help defray some of the costs of owning two homes, and to care for the home while she was away, she allowed a colleague to move in. Unfortunately, neither happened. When the colleague finally left, the home was in very bad shape.

“I considered refinancing, but I knew that I would have to take a lot of equity and use it for repairs,” Evon said. “[Finances were] very difficult, I only had 7 years left to pay off the house, and at times I considered letting go of the home. For the first time, I understood how folks may feel who are facing foreclosure, but I knew that it would seriously damage my credit.”

When Evon called Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer of Archway Homes, she found the professionalism, compassion and understanding she needed.

Archway Homes buys homes in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. They do so by providing a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay .

The Bichelmeyers have had roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, and Jon is a third-generation real estate investor. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for over 25 years,” he said. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town.”

Evon’s situation was even more stressful, because anything she did would have to be handled from out of town. Jon, she said, was very sympathetic to that.

“He knew that I was out of the city, but he let me know that we could take care of everything virtually and by phone,” she recalled. “I arranged the walk through for Jon by having a family member with a key meet him at the house. Once he walked though, things moved quickly from there. By using technology, we were able to exchange information, documents and finalize the sale within a reasonably short period of time!”

With Archway Homes, sellers don’t have to do any extensive and expensive renovations to make your home appeal to today’s buyers, have the home ready to show at a moment’s notice, wait for the right buyer to come along, wait even longer for it to close, or pay a real estate agent’s commission or seller’s closing costs. The ability to sell your home “As Is,” is key.

According to Stacy, “Selling a property can be a stressful process, whether someone is moving due to illness, facing foreclosure, a job transfer, they have a difficult home to sell, or some other reason why they can’t, or don’t want to go through a traditional selling process. Our experience has given us the ability to remove the hassles for the seller by doing all the work ourselves after the contract is signed. With us, selling your house as-is never felt this good!”

The Bichelmeyer’s truly understand that there are people who, for various reasons, need better, smarter and more compassionate options to avoid foreclosure.

“Most of the options when families are financially strapped are predatory and feed on our desperation,” Evon said. “Some of these families, much like me have found themselves in this place, because life happened. What options are there for us? I am enormously thankful for the brilliance of Jon and Stacy. They are highly experienced, their offer was very fair, I am now stronger financially and most importantly, I have peace of mind.”

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com . Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the UMB Bank building

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com

Web: archwaypropertieskc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
TOPEKA, KS
Front Office Sports

Royals Considering 14 Downtown Sites for New $2B Stadium

The Kansas City Royals announced plans in November to build a $2 billion downtown stadium and district, but exactly where the team will land is still unknown. “We have looked at 14 different sites in downtown Kansas City,” said Earl Santee, global chair and founder of Populous. “It needs to be more than a ballpark. It’s about what happens before and after the game that makes a community.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Capital City welcomed 2023, one family welcomed a new baby with a surprise at-home birth. Billy Stensland, a Topeka resident and father to a new baby girl, tells 13 NEWS that he helped his partner Shelley Gottstin deliver their new baby girl at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
TOPEKA, KS
CJ Coombs

Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took place

Sallie House (to the left) in Atchison, Kansas.Photo byGoogle Maps. Atchison, Kansas is an interesting place to visit. It's obvious there is a lot of history there. It's also the birthplace of Amelia Earhart. I had a meal at a restaurant there years ago and at the time, I had not heard of the Sallie House. Atchison has a history of alleged hauntings. Some may be brave enough to explore it and others, like myself, are not outside of writing about it. Aren't we sometimes a bit curious about experiences we have not had?
ATCHISON, KS
inkansascity.com

Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023

This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roll the credits, Topeka’s Regal Hollywood Theaters is set to close its doors in 2023. The manager for the theater tells 13 NEWS that it will permanently shutter its doors on Friday, Jan. 6. That means Topekans only have through Thursday to use their Regal gift cards at this location.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Neighbors call for halt on ONE Gas expansion

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Topeka homeowners are upset about a city project possibly going up right in their back yards. ONE Gas Inc. currently has a building near downtown Topeka, but that will be torn down with the new Polk Quincy viaduct construction. Documents from the city’s planning commission shows ONE Gas Inc. wants to […]
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
KYTV

Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year’s Eve disturbance, police said. Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage

Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Excelsior Springs. Nearly three months after an extensive investigation began into a rape and kidnapping, Rose Crowley is speaking about the morning she helped a woman on her granddaughter’s front porch. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. “And people act...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
27K+
Followers
805
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy