Monday’s Scores
SBLive's 2A boys basketball coaches poll: Selah debuts at No. 10 this week (Jan. 3)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 2A, votes were cast for 15 teams in the latest poll. No. 1 Lynden received the most first-place votes with four. No. 2 Sehome and No. 3 ...
SBLive's 1A boys basketball coaches poll: Lynden Christian maintains stronghold on top spot (Jan. 3)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 1A, votes were cast for 17 teams in the latest poll. No. 1 Lynden Christian received eight first-place votes while No. 2 Annie Wright ...
Taylor Donaldson of South Albany voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to South Albany’s Taylor Donaldson for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 19-25. Donaldson, a freshman on the South Albany team, scored a team-high 29 points while also having 10 rebounds for the RedHawks in a 71-66 ...
Andress girls upset No. 20 Chapin on busy night of high school hoops
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Andress girls overcame a 12-point second half deficit to upset northeast rival, 20th-ranked Chapin 53-48 in double overtime on Tuesday night. Allenae Martin-Lewis scored 18 points and made the game-tying bucket in regulation, then put the Eagles in front for good with a three-pointer in double overtime. On the […]
High school scores and top performers for Jan. 3-7
Scores Tuesday Boys Basketball Clear Spring 78, North Hagerstown 76 (OT) ...
Taylor Funk scores 16, Utah State downs Air Force 77-65
The Utah State Aggies beat the Air Force Falcons in Colorado Springs.
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: South Albany downs Central 46-45 in OT
South Albany freshman Taylor Donaldson scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds as the RedHawks defeated Central 46-45 in overtime Monday in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball contest. Fellow freshman Kaylee Cordle had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the RedHawks, who are ranked first in the 5A state power...
Raymond girls basketball player Karsyn Freeman voted the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Raymond forward Karsyn Freeman for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 19-24! The sophomore did her best to upend Class 2B top-10 program Rainier, erupting for a school-record 45 points (and five steals), including 12 points in ...
Wrestling: Warriors win Clatskanie Classic
The Class 3A wrestling teams of Oregon are chasing after the Warrenton Warriors — and they haven’t caught them yet. Warrenton won another first place team trophy last week, as the Warriors topped 11 other schools, including some 4A competition, to win the Phil White Classic at Clatskanie High School. Held Dec. 29, the tournament honored the late Clatskanie coach.
