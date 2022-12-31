ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Monday’s Scores

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/.
KTSM

Andress girls upset No. 20 Chapin on busy night of high school hoops

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Andress girls overcame a 12-point second half deficit to upset northeast rival, 20th-ranked Chapin 53-48 in double overtime on Tuesday night. Allenae Martin-Lewis scored 18 points and made the game-tying bucket in regulation, then put the Eagles in front for good with a three-pointer in double overtime. On the […]
EL PASO, TX
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: South Albany downs Central 46-45 in OT

South Albany freshman Taylor Donaldson scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds as the RedHawks defeated Central 46-45 in overtime Monday in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball contest. Fellow freshman Kaylee Cordle had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the RedHawks, who are ranked first in the 5A state power...
ALBANY, OR
The Daily Astorian

Wrestling: Warriors win Clatskanie Classic

The Class 3A wrestling teams of Oregon are chasing after the Warrenton Warriors — and they haven’t caught them yet. Warrenton won another first place team trophy last week, as the Warriors topped 11 other schools, including some 4A competition, to win the Phil White Classic at Clatskanie High School. Held Dec. 29, the tournament honored the late Clatskanie coach.
WARRENTON, OR

