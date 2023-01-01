Read full article on original website
Is Like A Dragon: Ishin Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Officially changing its English name from "Yakuza" to "Like a Dragon," the series known as "Ryū ga Gotoku" has rocketed from "cult classic" to one of Sega's most successful IPs in recent years (via PlayStation). With 19.8 million sales as of 2022 (per Sega), it's joined the likes of "Monster Hunter" and "Final Fantasy" in the top 10 best-selling RPG franchises in Japan (via Capcom and Square Enix).
These great Nintendo Switch controllers will help you step up your game
Besides being the most family-friendly console, there’s just something special about the Nintendo Switch’s quirky approach to gaming that puts inventive gameplay ideas over high visual fidelity more common with Sony and Microsoft. That’s reflected the most through its Joy-Con controllers. Alongside the Joy-Cons included with the Switch, there are other controller methods available for Switch Lite, Switch and Switch OLED owners as well.
A Nintendo console that AV fans will love is coming soon, mark my words
3D audio, 4K, and so much more is possible and, I believe, closer than you might think.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom special edition Switch OLED may have leaked online
PHOTOS leaked on a Chinese forum suggest that a special edition Nintendo Switch OLED console will be released for the upcoming game Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo often releases special edition consoles to celebrate the launch of its biggest games. Special edition Nintendo Switch OLED consoles have already been released...
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
Microsoft Just Threw Sony Under The Bus Over Activision Blizzard Lawsuit
Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would be purchasing Activision Blizzard and had the internet going wild. Sony, while playing it cool at the beginning, quickly felt the impact of the news as its stock immediately dipped down. The competitor hasn't taken legal action against Microsoft, but PlayStation has shown its concerns over the future of Activision Blizzard-owned games and argued that the merger would be unfair. Legal teams are investigating the problem worldwide, and now Microsoft is hitting back, arguing that Sony's exclusive content is not different from what it could do with Activision Blizzard.
Sony permanently blocks Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, and two other games from coming to Xbox, Microsoft makes three Bethesda games Xbox and PC exclusive
Microsoft's US$68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not going down well with regulators with the Redmond-giant having to respond to both the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) on the need for the deal to go through. Back in October, Microsoft confirmed to the UK CMA that Sony on it's part has set up permanent Xbox-exclusion deals for several titles on the PlayStation.
Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price
This 2022 model LG TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price — that's $700 off a stunning QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.
The perfect SSD for your PS5 is on sale at Best Buy right now
While you can expand the storage of your PlayStation 5 by buying from external hard drive deals, installing an internal SSD is a more elegant solution to the console’s space constraints. Here’s a highly recommended option — Western Digital’s WD Black SN850, which is currently on sale from Best Buy for $155 following an $85 discount to its original price of $240. There’s no information on when this offer will end, so you should hurry up with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
Nintendo Insider Teases Return of Fan-Favorite SNES Series in 2023
According to a Nintendo insider, a fan-favorite and dormant series that got its start on the SNES will get its moment in 2023. Whether this will be with a new game release or just an announcement or something else entirely, we don't know, as the tease is very brief and vague. What's clear though is that fans of said series should anticipate something for the coming year.
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
PS5 Players Surprised With Unexpected Controller Downgrade
There's a new PS5 controller releasing next month that's pitched as a premium version of the standard DualSense, yet it has a downgrade compared to this cheaper and less-advanced version. If you have already pre-ordered the PS5 DualSense Edge -- PlayStation's long overdue answer to the Xbox Elite controller -- or are intending on buying one when it releases on January 26, you should know the battery has a shorter life. In other words, it will die quicker than the standard PS5 controller, which already dies fairly quickly.
OnePlus 11 will feature Android's strongest vibration motor yet
OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 11 next week. The new flagship will be unveiled in China on January 4, 2023, with a global launch coming in February. Ahead of that, the company is building curiosity around the phone by sharing tidbits about it. OnePlus recently revealed that the OnePlus 11 will feature the strongest vibration motor in any Android smartphone yet. The company is also promising improved mobile gaming thanks to Super Graphics Engine.
Limited Run Games Hosting Blowout Sale on Games for PS4, PS5, and More
2022 has officially come to an end, which means that it's almost time for the annual blowout sale from Limited Run Games. Set to take place on January 2nd, the sale will last for 24 hours, giving fans a second chance at snagging leftover copies of games produced by the company. As with previous years, quantities will be extremely limited, so those interested will want to be ready to go when the sale begins at 12 p.m. ET. Standard games will be featured in the sale, as well leftover collector's editions, including the following:
HP Victus 15 has a short two-hour battery life even when on the lowest power settings
Despite its large 70 Wh battery pack, the Victus 15 lasts for just a fraction of most other gaming laptops when running on battery power. Runtimes are so short that there could potentially be a bug with the numerous power profile settings. Alder Lake Gaming Geforce Review Snippet. We recently...
