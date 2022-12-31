Read full article on original website
ttusports.com
Hurst named OVC Freshman of the Week
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – As Tennessee Tech opened the Ohio Valley Conference women's basketball slate 2-0 this past weekend, and earning the program's 1,000th victory and the 100th for head coach Kim Rosamond, redshirt freshman Reagan Hurst collected a pretty good week herself. Averaging 11.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in...
illinois-basketball.com
Girls 2022-2023 High School Basketball Week 7 Rankings
Happy New Year all! This week’s edition of the girls basketball rankings, the first of 2023 mean were through 7 weeks of games this season on the girls side. (Week 5 rankings in orange parentheses) 1. Nazareth (1) Won Montini’s tournament, grabbed a notable win over Whitney Young in...
ttusports.com
Tech baseball alumni invited back for First Pitch Banquet, 100th Anniversary Celebration Jan. 28
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – All Golden Eagle baseball alumni are invited back to Cookeville and the Salt Box Inn on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 to join in the team's First Pitch Banquet and 100th Anniversary Celebration of the baseball program. Tickets are $100 for a single ticket, $150 for two...
WAND TV
Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois
(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
kbsi23.com
Severe threat for Monday, January 2-3, 2023
A level 3 Enhanced Risk (dark brown) is in place for SE Missouri and western Tennessee for storms tonight. We are on the very northern edge of this threat. Our entire area is in a Level 1 Marginal Risk (green), Level 2 Slight Risk (yellow), or the Level 3 Enhanced Risk (brown). Overall, the further north you go, the less of a chance you have at seeing severe weather. Further south will have the higher severe potential.
stlouiscnr.com
People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry
IMPACT Strategies Promotes Derek Hinrichs to Controller. IMPACT Strategies announces the promotion of Derek Hinrichs from Senior Accountant to Controller. Hinrichs holds a master in accountancy degree from the University of Missouri and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Prior to joining IMPACT Strategies in 2021, Hinrichs spent more than ten years at a public accounting firm where he was a tax manager and consultant.
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
Missouri Has Wild Animals You May Want To Avoid? Oh Yes We Do!
I am a big animal lover, and for the most part, I believe animals should be left alone in their natural habitat and just exist as nature intended. If you get to see one from a distance, especially if they are rare, it can be quite cool. But these are wild animals, and they can be dangerous. If you happen to encounter one, you may want to just avoid them and get to a safe spot. Here are 4 to be on the lookout for:
Strong to Severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri
While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
List of places in Tennessee that are hard to pronounce
Tennesseans definitely have a unique dialect, even for the South. So, it's no surprise when newcomers and visitors have a hard time pronouncing these ten places.
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in St. Louis County
Monday night's Powerball involved the first million-dollar winner in Missouri Lottery's of 2023.
Hidden Treasures In Missouri? You Should Check Out These 10
The new year is officially here. 2023. If you were to make any resolutions, it may not be a bad idea to try and make some time to check out some of the hidden treasures that the Show Me State has to offer. They will be lost no more! If you find them.
abc17news.com
Tracking mild weather and possibilities for stormy weather
TODAY: Temperatures moving into the high 40's, and partly cloudy, clearing skies. TOMORROW: It's New Year's Eve, and it's looking less likely for any rain to be observed in the area. Temperatures are trending to be warmer tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. As the New Year's Eve night moves on, temperatures do start to move back down into the low 40's.
Why this 237 Mile Missouri Bike Trail May Be the Best in America
There are a lot of great biking adventures in America, but I'd argue the best one is a 237 mile route that nearly crosses the entire state of Missouri. If you've never ridden (or maybe even heard about) the Katy Trail, you should consider making this a bucket list adventure if you have the ability. The trailhead begins near Clinton, Missouri and continues all the way across the state to the St. Charles area.
FOX2now.com
Train, dump truck collide in St. Charles County
An investigation is underway after a collision involving a train and a dump truck Saturday morning in St. Charles County. An investigation is underway after a collision involving a train and a dump truck Saturday morning in St. Charles County. Major Case Squad investigates shooting death of Collinsville …. What...
Missouri state trooper hit by truck on New Year’s Eve, airlifted to St. Louis
A Missouri state trooper was airlifted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis after being hit by a truck on New Year's Eve.
