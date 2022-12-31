ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

ttusports.com

Hurst named OVC Freshman of the Week

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – As Tennessee Tech opened the Ohio Valley Conference women's basketball slate 2-0 this past weekend, and earning the program's 1,000th victory and the 100th for head coach Kim Rosamond, redshirt freshman Reagan Hurst collected a pretty good week herself. Averaging 11.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in...
COOKEVILLE, TN
illinois-basketball.com

Girls 2022-2023 High School Basketball Week 7 Rankings

Happy New Year all! This week’s edition of the girls basketball rankings, the first of 2023 mean were through 7 weeks of games this season on the girls side. (Week 5 rankings in orange parentheses) 1. Nazareth (1) Won Montini’s tournament, grabbed a notable win over Whitney Young in...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois

(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
DECATUR, IL
kbsi23.com

Severe threat for Monday, January 2-3, 2023

A level 3 Enhanced Risk (dark brown) is in place for SE Missouri and western Tennessee for storms tonight. We are on the very northern edge of this threat. Our entire area is in a Level 1 Marginal Risk (green), Level 2 Slight Risk (yellow), or the Level 3 Enhanced Risk (brown). Overall, the further north you go, the less of a chance you have at seeing severe weather. Further south will have the higher severe potential.
MISSOURI STATE
stlouiscnr.com

People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

IMPACT Strategies Promotes Derek Hinrichs to Controller. IMPACT Strategies announces the promotion of Derek Hinrichs from Senior Accountant to Controller. Hinrichs holds a master in accountancy degree from the University of Missouri and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Prior to joining IMPACT Strategies in 2021, Hinrichs spent more than ten years at a public accounting firm where he was a tax manager and consultant.
MISSOURI STATE
KAT Adventures

Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022

The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
TENNESSEE STATE
KIX 105.7

Missouri Has Wild Animals You May Want To Avoid? Oh Yes We Do!

I am a big animal lover, and for the most part, I believe animals should be left alone in their natural habitat and just exist as nature intended. If you get to see one from a distance, especially if they are rare, it can be quite cool. But these are wild animals, and they can be dangerous. If you happen to encounter one, you may want to just avoid them and get to a safe spot. Here are 4 to be on the lookout for:
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri

While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking mild weather and possibilities for stormy weather

TODAY: Temperatures moving into the high 40's, and partly cloudy, clearing skies. TOMORROW: It's New Year's Eve, and it's looking less likely for any rain to be observed in the area. Temperatures are trending to be warmer tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. As the New Year's Eve night moves on, temperatures do start to move back down into the low 40's.
COLUMBIA, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Why this 237 Mile Missouri Bike Trail May Be the Best in America

There are a lot of great biking adventures in America, but I'd argue the best one is a 237 mile route that nearly crosses the entire state of Missouri. If you've never ridden (or maybe even heard about) the Katy Trail, you should consider making this a bucket list adventure if you have the ability. The trailhead begins near Clinton, Missouri and continues all the way across the state to the St. Charles area.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Train, dump truck collide in St. Charles County

An investigation is underway after a collision involving a train and a dump truck Saturday morning in St. Charles County. An investigation is underway after a collision involving a train and a dump truck Saturday morning in St. Charles County. Major Case Squad investigates shooting death of Collinsville …. What...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

