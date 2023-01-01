New year to begin with rain, lower temperatures
Big rainmakers continue to impact Kern County and all of California. Rain should continue through New Year's Eve into the morning of New Year's Day, with temperatures headed for a cooldown as well. Expect storms to bring measurable rain off and on throughout this week. Temperatures will be in the 50s this week in the valley, with snow possible for our mountain communities.
