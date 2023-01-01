Read full article on original website
Long time Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin has died
MIAMI - South Florida is mourning the loss of Harvey Ruvin, Miami-Dade's longest-serving elected official.Ruvin was 85."He was the consummate public servant. He was here, there and everywhere for so many different causes," said Dr. Paul George, the historian for HistoryMiami Museum. Described as funny, smart and easy to talk to, Ruvin, a University of Miami law school graduate, ran the country's 4th busiest circuit court for three decades. But his career in public service began in the 1960s. "When he was 30 he became Mayor of North Bay Village, which was a very affluent neighborhood. Then he became a...
Broward Sheriff’s Office contract to run troubled 911 system expires; county to shift to new operator
The end of the Sheriff’s Office running the beleaguered 911 emergency dispatch system for Broward County could be finalized within days. Saturday was the deadline for Sheriff Gregory Tony to sign a three-month extension of his contract with the county. But the last day of 2022 came and went with no response from the Sheriff, who had previously told the county administrator he’d sign the contract ...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Burglary Conveyances and Battery
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with the residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime events through December 26. Victim of Theft – Motor Vehicle Parts reported on 12/20/22. Reported loss of $8,000. W Commercial Blvd. Two victims of Theft-Motor Vehicle...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
BROWARD HEALTH CORAL SPRINGS WELCOMES 1ST BABY OF 2023
Coral Springs, Florida – January 1, 2023– Broward Health Coral Springs has welcomed the first baby of the New Year. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5 pounds, 13 ounces baby girl, was born at Broward Health Coral Springs at 12:00 a.m. on January 1, 2023. Her parents, Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale were excited to welcome Liaxandra to the family! She is the couple’s first baby.
South Florida highway shootings leave unanswered questions
SWEETWATER - Dozens of shooting investigations on Florida Highways led to several people injured & many questions unanswered.Years ago, Florida's Highway Patrol Crime Interdiction Unit launched Operation Safe Highways to help curb the violence but the roadways have seen several bullets and several deaths. Most recently, a woman was injured while driving on I-95. Her Maserati was shot at 30 times, she was hit more than once on her left side.From December 2021 through December 2022, there have been 50 shooting investigations by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. Thirteen happened in Broward County and 37 in Miami-Dade.CBS Miami has reported on several highway shootouts over the years. One week ago we told you about a man arrested and charged after firing a weapon several times outside of a Lamborghini. There was also a shooting on I-95 around Thanksgiving that resulted in the death of a local teacher. Police have not yet found a suspect in the investigation into the Maserati shooting from the New Year weekend.The victim's condition is unknown, but police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
tamaractalk.com
Mayor Gomez: Important Reminders for January
Welcome to 2023! I’m delighted to kick off another year with you and hope these next 12 months are filled with love, good health, joy, abundance, harmony, and happiness!. It was fantastic attending our holiday celebrations with you last month! Thank you for the new memories, and I look forward to many more come!
communitynewspapers.com
YMCA of S. Fla. to host annual MLK Inspirational Weekend, Jan. 13-16
The YMCA of South Florida’s 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Inspirational Weekend, which honors Dr. King and his legacy through activities that bring communities together in celebration and service to others, is set for Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16 and includes a breakfast, luncheon, Teen Town Hall and Day of Service projects throughout South Florida.
Perkins committed multiple campaign finance violations, says OIG
Pompano Beach – Broward Inspector General John Scott has found that City Commissioner Beverly Perkins violated Florida’s election laws by “willfully” filing incorrect and incomplete financial campaign reports and failed to report some expenditures in her successful 2020 run for the commission. The reports were filed...
communitynewspapers.com
County expands Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, the expansion of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). In an effort to help more working individuals and families deal with rent increases and remain in their homes, Miami-Dade County has expanded its successful Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to include residents earning up to 140 percent of the area median income (AMI). A single person earning less than $95,620, couples making less than $109,200, families of three earning less than $122,920, and families of four earning less than $136,500 can now qualify for rental assistance.
communitynewspapers.com
Mayor Levine Cava, Miami Foundation launch first Extreme Heat Action Plan
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, together with the Resilient305 partnership and The Miami Foundation, recently announced the official launch of the county’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, the first in the county’s history. The plan seeks to mitigate the effects of extreme heat through education, improved personal and...
Pennsylvania Man Banned From Contact With Boca Resort After Incident With Guard
“The Boca Resort” Is Now Known As “The Boca Raton.” But Even The Court System Doesn’t Embrace Name. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Pennsylvania man is in the Palm Beach County Jail Monday afternoon after apparently engaging in a physical altercation with a […]
WOKV
jitneybooks.com
Casandra Tanenbaum on Florida Flow Fest
Florida Flow Fest returns to Ft Lauderdale’s Esplanade Park Sunday, January 15 from 10 am to 9 pm. The annual event features workshops in flow arts, circus arts, dance, and yoga. The event promises spontaneous dance parties, unique and magical vendors (including The Jitney) and mind blowing performances. Florida Flow Fest is completely free to attend but workshops require passes available to purchase here. Event organizer Casandra Tanenbaum hopped on to the Jitney to tell people what to expect from Florida Flow Fest.
Click10.com
BSO takes man into custody at Fort Lauderdale apartment building
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office could be seen Friday afternoon arresting a man at a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex. The suspect may be connected to a possible car theft in Palm Beach County, but that has not yet been confirmed with police.
More than 30 shots fired at Maserati on I-95, injuring driver
A woman in a Maserati is lucky to be alive after more than 30 shots were fired at her car on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County on Sunday. The shooting happened as the woman was heading north in a white Maserati on I-95 near NW 119 Street. A white sedan pulled up alongside her car and fired a barrage of shots, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Bullets struck the Maserati more than 30 ...
gotowncrier.com
Former Wellington Mayor Thomas M. Wenham Dies At Age 90
Longtime Wellington community leader Thomas M. Wenham died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, after a brief illness at the age of 90. Wenham’s contributions to the Wellington community were numerous, but he was most proud of being the community’s first elected mayor, and later serving as chair of the Wellington Community Foundation, and as a founder and commander of Wellington’s American Legion Post 390.
cw34.com
Deputies: Man threatens to shoot woman and her kids in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after deputies say he battered a woman and threatened her kids in Palm Beach County. On Dec. 18, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office helped the Department of Children and Family's respond to a domestic dispute.
cw34.com
'Dr. Love' sentenced to prison on grand theft and fraud charges
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "Doctor Love," the teen doctor who made headlines for practicing medicine without a license is going back to prison on fraud charges. Malachi Love-Robinson, now 25, pleaded guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. Last month, a judge sentenced Love-Robinson to 28...
