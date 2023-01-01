BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service continues to outline a threat of flash flooding and severe weather for the local area through much of the day Tuesday. Sct’d to numerous showers and t-storms will begin mid-morning and continue off and on through the afternoon into Tuesday evening. A few storms could become strong/severe with all forms of severe weather possible (tornado, hail, wind). The heaviest storms could produce localized pockets of 1-2″ of rain in about 30 minutes to an hour’s time. This could lead to localized nuisance-type flooding of low-lying, poorly drained areas.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO