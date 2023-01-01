ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KLFY.com

Acadiana Music Spotlight remembers its beginning

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Mondays on Passe Partout were once music-free. In 2018, Gerald Gruenig decided to shine the spotlight on all of the musical talent living in Acadiana. Now, Acadiana Local Music Spotlight is celebrating 5 years of good music on Passe Partout. On Monday, January 1, 2018, Acadiana Local Music Spotlight came out the gates swinging, featuring Chubby Carrier.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ochsner Lafayette's first baby of the year made his appearance a week late; mom doesn't mind

Ochsner Lafayette General welcome Lafayette's first baby of 2023 just after midnight Saturday. A baby boy, Kyler, rang in the new year at 12:11 a.m., at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, the largest birthing facility in the region, according to a statement from the hospital. Weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long, Kyler is the fourth child to parents Kentyra Richard and Kevin Joseph.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Developing Lafayette – New Pottery Store Coming

Our friends over at Developing Lafayette have a firm finger on the pulse of what is happening in Acadiana - and they've broken the story of a new shop on its way. In what sounds like "Painting With a Twist" on steroids, a new pottery shop is going to be opening on the Boulevard in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

What is the Law in Lafayette Concerning Fireworks?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New Year's Eve is approaching and fireworks will soon fill the sky. For some, fireworks represent celebration and fun. For others, it represents disturbance and aggravation. For pet owners, fireworks can cause anxiety for our furry friends and require pet owners to be extra vigilant...
LAFAYETTE, LA
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
kadn.com

remembering Reverend Lloyd Francis Benoit

Lafayette, La(KADN)- As new leaders are being welcomed into our community today, many are saying goodbye to a beloved one. A mass of Christian burial for reverend Lloyd Francis Benoit drew loved ones and supporters to St. John's Cathedral for one last goodbye. "A very special man." Longtime friend of...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Touched by an angel? Acadiana woman honors siblings killed in crash by helping others

If Katie DeRouen, 33, needed a mission to get through this Christmas season, she found one three weeks ago at the Bi-Lo grocery at 207 N. Lewis St., New Iberia. There she saw Larry Pomier — "Mr. Larry," she calls him — a lanky, disabled retiree who was pushing his way through the supermarket aisles with the aid of a walker before heading to the cash register.
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB

FIRST ALERT: Threat for scattered strong/heavy storms remains for Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service continues to outline a threat of flash flooding and severe weather for the local area through much of the day Tuesday. Sct’d to numerous showers and t-storms will begin mid-morning and continue off and on through the afternoon into Tuesday evening. A few storms could become strong/severe with all forms of severe weather possible (tornado, hail, wind). The heaviest storms could produce localized pockets of 1-2″ of rain in about 30 minutes to an hour’s time. This could lead to localized nuisance-type flooding of low-lying, poorly drained areas.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning

The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022

Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
LOUISIANA STATE
