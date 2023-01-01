Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Teenager Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
and books too Announces Retirement Sale, Signaling End of an Era for Lafayette Comic Book Staple
The owner of and books too on Johnston street announced the store will be having a retirement sale, marking the end of an era for the Lafayette comic book store. The announcement was made on Monday (Jan 2.) via the official and books too Facebook page with a photo detailing their retirement sale.
Acadiana Music Spotlight remembers its beginning
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Mondays on Passe Partout were once music-free. In 2018, Gerald Gruenig decided to shine the spotlight on all of the musical talent living in Acadiana. Now, Acadiana Local Music Spotlight is celebrating 5 years of good music on Passe Partout. On Monday, January 1, 2018, Acadiana Local Music Spotlight came out the gates swinging, featuring Chubby Carrier.
Meet Ochsner Lafayette General’s first baby of 2023
Ochsner Lafayette General welcomed the first baby of 2023 just 11 minutes past midnight.
Ochsner Lafayette's first baby of the year made his appearance a week late; mom doesn't mind
Ochsner Lafayette General welcome Lafayette's first baby of 2023 just after midnight Saturday. A baby boy, Kyler, rang in the new year at 12:11 a.m., at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, the largest birthing facility in the region, according to a statement from the hospital. Weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long, Kyler is the fourth child to parents Kentyra Richard and Kevin Joseph.
Developing Lafayette – New Pottery Store Coming
Our friends over at Developing Lafayette have a firm finger on the pulse of what is happening in Acadiana - and they've broken the story of a new shop on its way. In what sounds like "Painting With a Twist" on steroids, a new pottery shop is going to be opening on the Boulevard in Lafayette.
Louisiana’s last Black World War II veteran passes away at 104
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – A World War Two veteran and Louisiana native has passed away. Leon Dixon was 104 years old. “He got three battle medals under his name,’ said Marvin Dixon, Leon Dixon’s son. Leon Dixon was Louisiana’s oldest and last Black World War II...
LSU nursing student J’Bria Bowens killed outside Belize nightclub
Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a LSU nursing student who was inadvertently caught in their crossfire in San Pedro, Belize, the police commissioner said Saturday. The suspects, who are brothers, were to be booked with murder of tourist J’Bria Bowens and possession of guns to...
New Lafayette Restaurants We Have Got to Try in 2023
It's a pretty well-documented fact that we in south Louisiana love food. We have an amazing number of restaurants and shops throughout the Acadiana region devoted to Cajun cuisine, as well as Cajun takes on other regional foods. I have spent a fair amount of time in several places in...
What is the Law in Lafayette Concerning Fireworks?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New Year's Eve is approaching and fireworks will soon fill the sky. For some, fireworks represent celebration and fun. For others, it represents disturbance and aggravation. For pet owners, fireworks can cause anxiety for our furry friends and require pet owners to be extra vigilant...
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
Baton Rouge store worker fired after video shows she poured water on homeless person
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) (KLFY) — Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, community activists and other local leaders are addressing a video circulating on social media showing water being tossed on a homeless person outside a Louisiana convenience store. The incident occurred, the morning after Christmas, outside the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster […]
remembering Reverend Lloyd Francis Benoit
Lafayette, La(KADN)- As new leaders are being welcomed into our community today, many are saying goodbye to a beloved one. A mass of Christian burial for reverend Lloyd Francis Benoit drew loved ones and supporters to St. John's Cathedral for one last goodbye. "A very special man." Longtime friend of...
Touched by an angel? Acadiana woman honors siblings killed in crash by helping others
If Katie DeRouen, 33, needed a mission to get through this Christmas season, she found one three weeks ago at the Bi-Lo grocery at 207 N. Lewis St., New Iberia. There she saw Larry Pomier — "Mr. Larry," she calls him — a lanky, disabled retiree who was pushing his way through the supermarket aisles with the aid of a walker before heading to the cash register.
Brothers charged in Belize nightclub shooting death of vacationing LSU student
Two brothers have been charged in the Belize nightclub shooting death of a New Orleans woman over the New Year's holiday weekend.
Lafayette diocese to pray for late Pope Benedict XVI, who died Saturday
Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will officiate at a diocesan funeral Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at noon Thursday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 515 Cathedral St. The late pope's funeral is scheduled for that same day. He died Saturday at 95. Diocesan...
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
BATON ROUGE, La. – When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter, and thought that was just the right age to help out with a younger sibling.
FIRST ALERT: Threat for scattered strong/heavy storms remains for Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service continues to outline a threat of flash flooding and severe weather for the local area through much of the day Tuesday. Sct’d to numerous showers and t-storms will begin mid-morning and continue off and on through the afternoon into Tuesday evening. A few storms could become strong/severe with all forms of severe weather possible (tornado, hail, wind). The heaviest storms could produce localized pockets of 1-2″ of rain in about 30 minutes to an hour’s time. This could lead to localized nuisance-type flooding of low-lying, poorly drained areas.
Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning
The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
Timing Louisiana’s Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday
Scattered showers have already been indicated by weather service radar installations in Lake Charles and Shreveport this morning. Those weather radar sites will likely find their screens filled with indications of even more showers and thunderstorms as we move through today and Friday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in...
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022
Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
