Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Sign language storytime at SPARK
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today, an instructor put an inclusive spin on storytime at a children's museum. The kids listened to songs to blow off some steam. After that, they learned the signs for words and applied them to the stories. One of the goals of the storytime was to make it easier for hearing children to communicate with members of the deaf and hard of hearing community. Tracie Rieder, the instructor, said she was excited to be a part of this.
KIMT
Tips for Packing Your Stuff Away
ROCHESTER, Minn.-With Christmas being over, it's probably starting to hit you how much stuff you've got to pack away. Luckily, the Two Men and a Truck franchise here in Rochester has some tips for you. Mike Reps, the general manager there, said you should make sure you have boxes that are appropriate sizes, avoid overpacking boxes so that your stuff doesn't smash into each other, and refrain from putting heavy boxes on top of lighter ones. He says packing your stuff correctly is worth it.
KIMT
First Mayo Clinic baby born in 2023!
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first baby born at Mayo Clinic in 2023 was a seven-pound two-ounce baby girl named Alice. Alice was born to Amanda and Jerome Johnson of Albert Lea at 1:42 this morning and is just over a foot and a half long. She was made a hat...
KIMT
Forager Brewery hosts fundraiser to help out local school
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Forager Brewery hosted a fundraiser today to help out a local school. They're trying to help students from Rochester Montessori School attend a performance by the African Music Ensemble at Macalester College in Saint Paul on January 10th. Proceeds made from purchases of food and drinks will be donated to the school tomorrow.
KIMT
Thrift shops struggle with supply and demand
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Around this time of year, a lot of people are trying to get rid of their stuff, and a consignment shop has definitely been feeling the impact of it. Since the day after Christmas, Refashion has been receiving around a hundred to six hundred items each day. In December and January, their sales slow down, leading them to cut their staffing down 50% during this time. Alisha Arguello, one of the owners of the shop, said the time period gives her mixed emotions.
Popular Farm in Rochester Ending 2022 With a Sad News
A Popular Farm in Southeast Minnesota Is Ending 2022 With a Sad Announcement. 2022 is ending on a sad note in Southeast Minnesota. Pauley Alpaca Company, which is located in Rochester, Minnesota, has been allowing visitors to enjoy their farm for the past 10 years. If you couldn't figure it out from their name, well, they are known for some pretty incredible alpacas. Unfortunately, 2022 is ending on a sad note for them.
Open Letter to the Guy in Rochester That I Almost Hit with My Car
To the guy that walked in front of my car in downtown Rochester, Minnesota this morning at 6:47am by the old Porch Fried Chicken restaurant, for the love of all things, PLEASE wear something so I can see you and quit jaywalking. I almost hit you this morning. You scared...
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and has created difficult travel conditions throughout the area. Real-time road conditions are always available for you to check before heading out on our free app. Because of the inclement weather some area schools decided to...
Fillmore County Journal
Outpouring of support following Chatfield fire
It’s been a month since an early morning fire at a two-story apartment complex at 815 Grand Street in Chatfield. Breaking out just after midnight on November 27, the fire displaced eight families and left the building in ruin. While the initial aftermath left the residents scrambling, they say the overwhelming support from the community of Chatfield was unforgettable.
LOOK: Plainview Minnesota Home Has Maids Stairway + So Much Pepsi
It's not often you find a beautiful Victorian-style home (from 1890) with Pepsi everywhere, but this Plainview home (about 30 miles East of Rochester, Minnesota) has that and then...more Pepsi!. What Is a Maids Stair and Why Is It In Plainview?. A maid's stairway (or staircase) is the stairway servants...
KIMT
Preparations for power outages ahead of the winter storm
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The winter storm coming our way may cause you to lose power. Rochester Public Utilities said they are always prepared, whether we have blue skies or a winter storm. RPU prepares their trucks, equipment and line crews to make sure our area is covered. Tony Benson with...
KEYC
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released more information about the woman’s body that was found in Cascade Township on Monday. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), she has been identified as Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. She most recently lived in Rochester. Deputies...
KIMT
Rochester woman killed in St. Paul crash Friday
St. PAUL, Minn. - A Rochester woman was killed in a car crash in St. Paul Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol said at 8 p.m. Friday, 31-year-old Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh was driving south on interstate 34E at interstate 94 when she made a sudden lane change and lost control of the car. The car collided with the median wall.
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperatures
BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. - George Musser, a 20-year-old student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, was found dead in Baytown Township on Christmas Day after missing early on Christmas Eve morning.
Potential for Accumulating Ice Prompts Winter Storm Watch for SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The potential for accumulating ice in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Watch. Sunday morning’s forecast calls for the winter storm to arrive in the region Monday evening. Widespread ice accumulations of 0.1-0.2 inches are predicted...
news8000.com
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Monday & Tuesday are Alert Days. -Erik Dean
The following advisories are in effect. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the following counties; Rusk, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Pepin, Dunn. This advisory starts Monday at 6 PM and expires Tuesday at 6 PM. WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the following counties; Clark, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Wabasha,...
KIMT
Fatal auto accident in Wabasha County involved a Rochester motorist
WATOPA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal three-vehicle collision in Wabasha County involved a Rochester driver. The names and conditions of those involved have not been released but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:10 pm on Highway 42. A 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man was driving south when it was rear ended by a southbound 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Kellogg. A 2005 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old man from Plainview then also crashed into the Chevy Blazer.
superhits1027.com
⚠🧊❄Winter Storm Watch for Ice and Snow Monday into Tuesday⚠🧊❄
…Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday…. A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing rain is anticipated in parts of northern and northwestern Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by Monday night and light snow lingering on Tuesday.
Winter storm and ice storm warnings issued in Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The Twin Cities and a large area of Minnesota is in a winter storm warning for Monday and Tuesday, while a slice of far southern Minnesota is in an ice storm warning for the same period.
KEYC
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several Rochester group homes are closing their doors after the Minnesota Department of Human Services (MN DHS) revoked their licenses. Sources say The Crawford Home LLC sent out an email Wednesday morning breaking the news to employees and residents. The MN DHS has been looking...
Comments / 0