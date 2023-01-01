Small-boat crossings hit a new record in 2022 and “more lives will be put at risk” if the government does not take effective action, it has been warned.Almost 46,000 people made the journey across the English Channel in the year, a 60 per cent increase on 2021 – which itself set a record high.Home Office figures show that 90 per cent of small-boat migrants claim asylum after being intercepted by authorities, but ministers have so far failed to set up more alternative routes.High winds and rough seas mean there have been no arrivals since Christmas Day, but officials expect more...

2 DAYS AGO