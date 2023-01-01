ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake

A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are getting ready for kickoff in the College Football Playoff. Michigan, the No. 2 overall seed, is taking on No. 3 seed TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Harbaugh's friends and family members...
ANN ARBOR, MI
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Lions irked by Aaron Rodgers smack talk heading into titanic finale vs. Packers

DETROIT -- The Lions have been a doormat for years. Next weekend, they will fly to Green Bay for their biggest game in at least a half-decade. They’ve gone from the worst team in the NFC to just one spot out of the playoffs heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Pair a win against Green Bay with a loss by Seattle in either of that team’s last two games, and Detroit will punch an improbable ticket to the playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend

J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend is having her Katherine Webb moment at the College Football Playoff. Saturday night, ESPN's camera operators appear to be fixated on the girlfriend of the Michigan Wolverines quarterback. She's been going viral on social media all evening. J.J. McCarthy is dating Katya Kuropas. The high school sweethearts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

NFL World Wants Young Quarterback To Retire

Scary details have emerged from the concussion situation with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. According to a report, Tagovailoa was unable to remember some of his decisions in the Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. "@JayGlazer adds that on Monday, when coach Mike McDaniel asked Tua why did he...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife Video

Robert Griffin III had to sprint out of Saturday afternoon's College Football Playoff game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. Grete Griffin, the wife of the former college football and NFL star, went into labor during the College Football Playoff semifinal contest. On Instagram, the wife of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClutchPoints

Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players

The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation has surprising result

When Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion during last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers, there was some concern that the league’s concussion protocol was not correctly followed, especially after a video of Tagovailoa’s head violently hitting the turf went viral and a teammate revealed the quarterback was acting different in Read more... The post Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation has surprising result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Bengals reporter provides update on Bills' Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately...
CINCINNATI, OH

