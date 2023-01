LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell women's basketball team (1-10, 0-1 AE) fell to the NJIT Highlanders (7-7, 2-0 AE) in a 60-56 heartbreaker at the Costello Athletic Center on Sunday afternoon. Sophomore Ivory Finley (Minneapolis, Minn.) led the way with 14 points and added four rebounds. Fellow sophomore...

LOWELL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO