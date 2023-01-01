Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Georgia football stock report: Bulldogs clear Ohio State hurdle, Javon Bullard makes play of game
ATHENS — Kirby Smart saw this Ohio State storm coming the past two seasons knowing his Bulldogs would probably need to go through it at some point on its journey to the top of the college football world. Georgia football survived the Buckeyes’ challenge on Saturday night by the...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football podcast: UGA shows off different kind of toughness in Peach Bowl
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,855 (Jan. 2, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what happened in the Bulldogs’ 42-41 Peach Bowl victory against Ohio State.
dawgnation.com
Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh accepts Senior Bowl invite, quietly having historically good season
ATHENS — Kenny McIntosh’s “Blueprint” for future NFL success will go through Mobile, Ala., at the Senior Bowl this year. The versatile Georgia tailback has carried the Bulldogs’ offense through much of the second half of the season in helping to lead his team to the CFP Championship Game.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-TCU share some key connections ahead of 2023 National Championship Game
ATLANTA — In the moments after Georgia’s thrilling win over Ohio State, the Bulldogs didn’t know what was next. So locked in on their own contest, players had no idea who had won the game between Michigan-TCU that went final shortly before Georgia took the field. Running...
dawgnation.com
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud praises Georgia football program: ‘Helluva team, great team’
ATLANTA — Georgia has seen some pretty great quarterbacks in recent years, especially in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Joe Burrow and Bryce Young are two recent Heisman winners who picked apart Georgia’s defense on their way to beating the Bulldogs. And while Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud couldn’t quite get...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart declines lazy narrative after win over Ohio State, says Stetson Bennett ‘must play better’
ATLANTA — Kirby Smart has taken Georgia football to the top by maintaining championship standards, even when if means raining on his own parade. Stetson Bennett appeared at his best on Georgia’s final scoring drive, but Smart wasn’t about to pile on to the quick and lazy narrative casual onlookers often take of the quarterback carrying the team.
dawgnation.com
ESPN reporter shares Kirby Smart injury update on Georgia tight end Darnell Washington
ATLANTA — Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is questionable to play in the CFP Championship Game after suffering a lower-body injury, per an ESPN report. ESPN field reporter Marty Smith, who was covering the game at the field level, spoke with Coach Kirby Smart and shared specifics on Monday night.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers following iconic win over Ohio State
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers after iconic victory over Ohio State. Winners: Georgia wide receivers. So much...
dawgnation.com
What social media is saying about Georgia football after epic win over Ohio State
ATLANTA — Georgia fans could not have gotten a better start to 2023. Literally. Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles’ missed field goal hit the ground seconds after midnight. Georgia took a knee shortly after and the Bulldogs celebrated an improbable 42-41 win over Ohio State. It twice came back from 14-point deficits, including in the fourth quarter. It was the largest fourth-quarter comeback in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell flips to Texas A&M
One of Georgia’s two unsigned commitments has flipped to another school, as Raymond Cottrell has now pledged his services to Texas A&M. Georgia signed three wide receivers during the early signing period and add two more via the transfer portal in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Cottrell, a 4-star prospect out of Milton, Fla., was a long-time commitment to Georgia, flipping to the Bulldogs from Florida in November of 2021.
dawgnation.com
How the 2020 Under Armour All-American game played a key role in shaping this Georgia football team
These games aren’t as big as they once as more and more players elect to get a jump on their careers and bypass these celebratory events to go through bowl practices at Georgia. Consider A.J. Harris, Tyler Williams, CJ Allen, Lawson Luckie and Jamaal Jarrett were all with the team on Saturday instead of taking part in either game.
dawgnation.com
Controversial Javon Bullard-Marvin Harrison Jr. hit shows razor-thin margin in winning for Georgia football
ATLANTA — By this point, it’s becoming a bit. In big Georgia games, the opposing team’s star receiver suffers an injury that changes the course of the game. In 2021, it was Jameson Williams and John Metchie of Alabama picking up non-contact injuries that ended up being torn ACLs. On Saturday, it was Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. suffering a concussion after a bone-rattling hit from Georgia safety Javon Bullard.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart ‘gut reaction’ timeout changed flow in Georgia’s 42-41 win over Ohio State
ATLANTA — Kirby Smart scored one of the greatest victories of his career on Saturday night, his No. 1-ranked Georgia program staging a historic come-from-behind victory over Ohio State. The Bulldogs rallied for a 42-41 victory over the Buckeyes, becoming the first team in College Football Playoff history to...
dawgnation.com
Ohio State icons Urban Meyer, Kirk Herbstreit predict how Buckeyes can upset Georgia in CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal
ATLANTA — Ohio State icons Urban Meyer and Kirk Herbstreit shared their opinions on what it will take for the Buckeyes to beat Georgia. Meyer, who beat Kirby Smart defenses while at Florida and coaching Ohio State, indicated it will come down to big plays by the offense. Herbstreit,...
dawgnation.com
Ohio State cashes in on interception and big plays, up 28-24 over Georgia at halftime
ATLANTA — Ohio State took a 28-24 lead into halftime against Georgia in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Saturday night, just the second time this season the Bulldogs were behind heading to intermission. Georgia rallied from 21-7 down in the second quarter to take its first lead of...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football shows championship heart in win over Ohio State: ‘Anybody else probably would’ve quit’
ATHENS — When Georgia fell down by 14 points in the first half, Jamon Dumas-Johnson turned to senior safety Chris Smith and told him the Bulldogs were going to Los Angeles. That’s the site of this year’s national championship game. Most Georgia fans probably wouldn’t have believed...
dawgnation.com
National media makes final predictions for Georgia-Ohio State College Football Playoff semifinal
ATLANTA — At long last, game day is finally here for the Bulldogs as they will take on Ohio State later tonight in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The Bulldogs will be in the same building they played their last game, a 50-30 win over the LSU Tigers. This will be the Bulldogs’ third game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as Georgia also beat Oregon 49-3 earlier this season.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State coach Ryan Day demoralized by 42-41 loss to Georgia, ‘we played a helluva game’
ATLANTA — Ohio State had Georgia right where it wanted it on Saturday night, on the ropes and on the verge of defeat. Alas, Coach Kirby Smart and his band of Bulldogs found a way out, becoming the first team in College Football Playoff history to come from two touchdowns down in the fourth quarter to win a game, prevailing 42-41 after trailing 38-24.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart ready for Georgia to hunt, attack and eat against Ohio State in CFP Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — Two teams will take the field as hunters Saturday night in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, only one will exit still alive in the championship race. “Our kids will come out and play really hard,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on ESPN College GameDay. “We didn’t play our best...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Ohio State live updates, score, injury news for College Football Playoff game
ATLANTA — The Georgia football team will take on Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday, December, 31. Below you can find information on the score, injury news and live updates on the contest. This is one of two College Football Playoff semifinals, with Michigan taking...
