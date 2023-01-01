ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

For the first time in his life, it’s all about Will Richardson and the 5th-year senior is keeping Oregon men’s basketball afloat

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
The Oregonian

How former Oregon basketball players fared in December

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks basketball players performed during December games of the 2022-23 season:. Victor Bailey Jr., George Mason: 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists over 6 games, all starts. Shot 50.9% from the field, including 52.9% from three, and 83.3% from the free throw line. Tied season-high 23 points against Old Dominion.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball drops 1 spot in AP poll

The Oregon women’s basketball team dropped one spot in the AP poll after splitting two games against the Los Angeles schools. The Ducks (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) are ranked No. 18 with 183 points in the AP poll after losing to then-No. 10 UCLA and beating USC. They were ranked 17th with 260 points last week.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State starts fast, holds off short-handed No. 10 UCLA 77-72

Raegan Beers had 22 points and 15 rebounds and Oregon State survived a furious finish Sunday to pull out a 77-72 win over short-handed No. 10 UCLA at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers freshman forward came off the bench to hit eight of 10 shots, as well as securing a career high for rebounds. Bendu Yeaney was an all-around standout, as the Beavers senior had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo announces return in 2023

Oregon State Beavers safety Kitan Oladapo took to social media on Saturday to announce his plans to return to the Beavers for the 2023 season. The graphic shows Oladapo in his Oregon State uniform with the title "Unfinished Business, I'm back!" Oladapo arrived at Oregon State as a walk-on during...
CORVALLIS, OR
fishduck.com

Ducks’ Thrilling Holiday Bowl Win the Perfect Christmas Gift

This year’s Holiday Bowl between the No. 15 Oregon Ducks and North Carolina Tar Heels was a game for history books. Trailing 27-21, the Ducks’ offense rallied down the field in the game’s final minutes with Chargers’ star quarterback Justin Herbert watching from the sideline. On fourth down with 19 seconds remaining, Bo Nix threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Cota, who muscled his way across the goal line for the game-tying score.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
CORVALLIS, OR
erienewsnow.com

Family of missing OSU student facing uncertainty, massive search underway

CORVALLIS, Oregon (KPTV) -- Police search and rescue teams, along with volunteers are trying to find a missing Oregon State University student. 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was reportedly last in touch with his family on Dec. 16. Mainwaring is an engineering student who...
CORVALLIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes

(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
FLORENCE, OR
focushillsboro.com

Peter Courtney, The Longtime President Of The Oregon Senate, Has Announced His Retirement

Longtime President Of The Oregon Senate: Peter Courtney, president of the Texas Senate, has served longer than any other legislator and will soon step down. With the Senate presidency potentially up for grabs in 2023, the 78-year-old Courtney notified colleagues just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday that he would not be running for re-election this year. His office backs his decision up 100%.
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols

New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Lively appointed chair of new ‘Gambling Regulation’ Committee

A Springfield state representative will hold the gavel for a new committee in the Oregon House. Democrat John Lively will chair the “Gambling Regulation Committee” in the 2023 legislative session, which starts in January. It comes after an interim panel started combing through the state’s lottery and gaming laws over the summer in what legislative leaders called the first top-to-bottom look at the industry in more than 25 years.
OREGON STATE
