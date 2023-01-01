Read full article on original website
Michigan may be haunted by ‘What if?’ following playoff loss to TCU
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Michigan opened the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal using the same offensive script that helped guide the team to the College Football Playoff. On the first play from scrimmage, the Wolverines’ Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line got penetration up front and immediately started pushing TCU linemen backward. Tight end Luke Schoonmaker picked up a block on middle linebacker Jamoi Hode to create a huge running lane for Donovan Edwards, who hit it with a burst of speed and galloped for a 54-yard pickup.
Long Michigan TD overturned on replay review; Wolverines fumble on next play
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Early in the second quarter in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, No. 2 Michigan appeared to seize momentum back from No. 3 TCU after a sluggish start. Safety Rod Moore had just intercepted Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan to get the ball back for the Wolverines, and they nearly capitalized immediately.
Takeaways, observations from Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Michigan and TCU spent 3 hours and 55 minutes playing football on Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday. Not much happened besides the two teams combining for 96 points, 1,017 total yards and six turnovers in the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal. There might have been a notable overturned call as well. The end result? The Horned Frogs prevailed 51-45 to advance to the national championship, while the Wolverines’ season ends in the semifinals for a second straight year.
Overheard outside Michigan’s locker room: One big play away and back to the drawing board
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl featured a little bit of everything. It also marked the end of Michigan’s 2022 season. The second-ranked Wolverines’ late comeback attempt fell short, falling to No. 3 TCU 51-45 in a shootout at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Michigan...
What’s being said nationally about TCU upsetting Michigan in Fiesta Bowl
The stars appeared to be aligning for Michigan’s football team in 2022. Jim Harbaugh’s program beat Ohio State for a second straight year, knocked off Purdue in the Big Ten championship to remain undefeated and had a favorable matchup against No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal, at least on paper.
Michigan vs. TCU live updates: Michigan needs late comeback in Fiesta Bowl
Michigan’s defense holds, and forces a field goal. It’s good from 33 yards out. Still a two-score game. An illegal block below the waist on the kickoff return forces the Wolverines to start their drive on their own 13. An intentional grounding call pushes them back even farther, to their own 7, on third-and-16. Under pressure, his pass sails high, and Michigan is forced to punt out of its own end zone. It sets up a big return, before Mason Graham levels the ball carrier at the Michigan 16.
Video recap: Lions stifle Bears QB Justin Fields and ho-hum passing attack
DETROIT -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields made some early noise on the ground. But the Detroit Lions took that away, blasting the Bears 41-10, holding them to only 30 net passing yards in Week 17. Fields ran for his life on most of his dropbacks, with Chicago’s wideouts and...
Inside the locker room: Justin Fields says Lions had playoff atmosphere in Week 17
DETROIT -- Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears credited the Detroit Lions for bringing the juice, then pointed to Ford Field for creating a postseason atmosphere in Week 17. Fields made some more magic on the ground. But the young quarterback had nothing going through the air or past the first quarter during Detroit’s 41-10 thrashing of the Bears. Fields completed seven passes on 21 attempts for only 75 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added 132 rushing yards, but most came on a 60-yard dash.
Lions RB D’Andre Swift, rushing attack finds pulse in 41-10 beatdown of Bears
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions and their once-elite rushing attack returned to form after weeks of talking about taking a closer look at the problem. The Lions ran 39 times for 265 yards and two touchdowns in their 41-10 blowout win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17. And it wasn’t just one person breaking out, with the one-two punch of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams reigning supreme. Williams ran 22 times for 144 yards and one touchdown, his 15th of the year. He’s now one off of Barry Sanders’ single-season franchise record of 16 rushing touchdowns. And Swift was versatile, explosive and durable against these Bears. Swift ran 11 times for 78 yards and one score, catching all four of his targets for 39 yards and one touchdown.
Lions embracing must-win finale in Green Bay: ‘This is where you want to be’
ALLEN PARK -- It all comes down to Week 18 in Green Bay. The Detroit Lions (8-8) and Green Bay Packers (8-8) meet in a must-win season finale, with each vying for the NFC’s final wild-card spot. “The fans are going to love this,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell...
Lions grades: Detroit earns glowing report card for thrashing of Bears
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (8-8) beat the Chicago Bears (3-13) 41-10 in Week 17 action from Ford Field. This post will run through MLive’s grades from the game:. Quarterbacks: Jared Goff did little wrong in this one, completing passes to 10 different players. Goff hit 21 passes on 29 attempts for 255 yards with three touchdowns. The veteran quarterback extended his career-long, league-leading and franchise-record streak without an interception rolling to 290 passes, too. Goff and the offense moved the chains on 14 of those 21 completions, averaging 8.8 yards per attempt. His grip on the offense and his personnel is impressive, with Goff and Ben Johnson once again clicking down the stretch. Grade: A.
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: 3 burning questions ahead of Week 17
DETROIT -- After sinking to new lows on the ground and missing an opportunity to climb into the postseason last week, there are a handful of questions ahead of the Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears Week 17 matchup from Ford Field. We’ll try and answer three of them below:. Can Lions...
NFC playoff picture: Detroit Lions get much-needed boost from Commanders loss
DETROIT -- The Washington Commanders turned back to quarterback Carson Wentz for their crucial Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. And it went poorly. Wentz tossed three interceptions in the 24-10 loss to the Browns. Wentz completed 16 of 28 passes for 143 yards and three picks, adding 7 yards and one score on the ground. And that’s quite the boost around these parts for the Detroit Lions and their postseason dreams. The Lions need to win out, while they also need at least one loss by each of the Commanders and Seattle Seahawks down the stretch.
Detroit Lions draft pick via Rams climbs after LA’s Week 17 loss
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions and their first-round pick via the Los Angeles Rams is back on the rise after the latter’s Week 17 loss. The Rams (5-11) lost 31-10 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, pushing their pick to No. 6. Detroit’s own first-round pick is projected for 17th, locked with five other 8-8 teams heading into the regular season’s final week. That first-round pick is Detroit’s once again, thanks to last year’s Matthew Stafford trade.
Snap counts, PFF grades: Jameson Williams flashes elite speed with larger role
DETROIT -- Jameson Williams saw more looks and opportunities as expected in Week 17. Williams played a career-high 18 snaps, while those three targets were the most of his young career. And while the speedy Lions rookie receiver didn’t secure any of those looks, he left his mark on Detroit’s 41-10 win over the Bears with a 40-yard run that set up a touchdown two snaps later.
How to watch Lions vs. Bears (1/1/2023): Free live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
DETROIT -- For the first time in about five years, the Detroit Lions (7-8) have an all-important game for their home finale. Detroit’s postseason hopes hang in the balance against the Chicago Bears (3-12) in Week 17 action from Ford Field. Watch the Detroit Lions on FuboTV (7-day free...
PVC plastics now recyclable after breakthrough by Michigan scientists
ANN ARBOR, MI – Polyvinyl chloride or PVC is now a recyclable type of plastic after scientists at the University of Michigan discovered a way to chemically recycle the widely used material. PVC is a heavy-duty type of plastic with a zero percent recycling rate in the United States,...
New immune target offers hope for improved heart disease treatment
A protein believed to be an indicator of cardiovascular disease may actually be what causes the ailment that results in one death every 34 seconds in the U.S, according to a recent study led by University of Michigan researchers. Past research has identified the protein – soluble urokinase plasminogen activator...
You overspent this Christmas. How do you get back on track?
Samantha Peak, a 33-year old supervisor at a medical care facility, cashes out her unused sick time in November and uses the money as her Christmas fund. Stay-at-home mother Diana Holly, 30, of Hillsdale allotted $150 for her 3-year-old son and did not exceed the amount.
