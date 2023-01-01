ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Arizona Sports

Arizona teams and their best performances of 2022

As 2022 closes, it’s a good time to celebrate the accomplishments by some of our local sports teams and their athletes. From crazy comebacks to strings of strong play to individual outbursts that helped their teams rally, here are some of the best performances — from the team and player perspectives — of the past calendar year.
ARIZONA STATE
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 77, TEXAS SOUTHERN 76, OT

Percentages: FG .385, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Etienne 4-6, Lyons 3-5, Allen 0-1, Jari.Wilkens 0-2, Whitley 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 12 (Whitley 3, Lyons 2, Ndumanya 2, Byrd, Etienne, Reynolds, Williams, Woods). Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Jari.Wilkens, Lyons).
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

LIBERTY 77, LIPSCOMB 48

Percentages: FG .370, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Benham 2-3, Clark 1-1, Ognacevic 1-1, Schner 1-2, McGinnis 0-1, Asman 0-2, Boyd 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Asman, Pruitt). Turnovers: 16 (Asman 5, Asadullah 2, Clark 2, Schner 2, Benham, Boyd, McGinnis, Ognacevic, Pruitt). Steals:...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Kennesaw St. 79, E. Kentucky 75

E. KENTUCKY (8-7) Cozart 2-3 3-6 7, Moreno 7-11 3-4 23, Comer 3-14 1-2 8, Robb 6-11 0-2 16, Blanton 3-10 3-4 10, Walker 1-7 2-3 4, Kapiti 0-1 0-0 0, Ukomadu 2-7 3-3 7, Buttry 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 15-24 75. KENNESAW ST. (10-5) Robinson 2-5 5-7 9,...
KENNESAW, GA
Porterville Recorder

ALABAMA STATE 70, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 61

Percentages: FG .383, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Collins 2-9, Waller 1-1, Brown 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 2 (Barber 2). Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Waller 3, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Washington). Steals: 9 (Collins 3, Brown 2, Waller 2, Stredic, Washington). Technical...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 143, Atlanta 141

ATLANTA (141) Collins 9-17 6-8 25, Hunter 6-13 3-4 17, Okongwu 8-14 0-0 16, Murray 10-20 4-4 25, Young 8-22 11-13 30, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-4 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 9-16 0-0 21. Totals 53-109 24-29 141. GOLDEN STATE (143) D.Green...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

STETSON 68, NORTH FLORIDA 62

Percentages: FG .407, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Hicklen 2-6, Aybar 1-2, Hendricksen 1-2, Nze 1-2, Lanier 0-1, Berry 0-2, Placer 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aybar, Berry, Lanier). Turnovers: 14 (Aybar 4, Hicklen 3, Placer 3, Hendricksen 2, Nze, Parker). Steals: 4 (Aybar,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Porterville Recorder

BETHUNE-COOKMAN 67, FLORIDA A&M 59

Percentages: FG .385, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (French 2-3, Harmon 2-7, McEntire 1-1, Garrett 1-2, Davis 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter-Hollinger, Davis). Turnovers: 6 (Davis 2, Harmon 2, Hulsewe, McEntire). Steals: 9 (Davis 3, Harmon 2, McEntire 2, Garrett, Gudavicius). Technical Fouls:...
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 61, GRAMBLING STATE 60

Percentages: FG .435, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Cotton 2-4, Christon 2-5, J.Smith 1-3, Munford 0-1, Cowart 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Aku). Turnovers: 19 (Cowart 5, Cotton 4, Gordon 4, Christon 2, J.Smith 2, Munford 2). Steals: 5 (Christon 2, Cotton,...
GRAMBLING, LA
Porterville Recorder

BELLARMINE 69, NORTH ALABAMA 65

Percentages: FG .500, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Hacker 3-3, Betz 2-2, Tipton 2-4, Suder 1-2, Pfriem 1-4, Hopf 0-1, B.Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Suder). Turnovers: 7 (Suder 3, Tipton 2, Betz, Pfriem). Steals: 6 (Betz, DeVault, Hatton, Pfriem, Suder, Tipton). Technical...
FLORENCE, AL
CalSportsReport

Bench Players Help Cal Women Get First Pac-12 Win

Cal women's coach Charmin Smith has been telling anyone who would listen that the Golden Bears have much better depth this season, and Cal provided evidence of thart in its 74-61 victory over Arizona State on Monday in Berkeley. The Bears (10-4, 1-2 Pac-12) picked up their first conference win...
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79, OT

Percentages: FG .426, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Weir 2). Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Catto 3, Johnston 2, Rivers 2, Weir 2, Bishop, Largie,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 124, Denver 111

DENVER (111) Gordon 4-18 4-6 12, Porter Jr. 6-9 2-2 18, Jokic 10-20 3-4 24, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 3-3 10, Murray 6-12 1-1 14, Cancar 1-3 0-0 2, Nnaji 1-3 1-2 3, Brown 3-6 2-2 8, Braun 1-1 0-0 2, Hyland 7-12 0-0 18. Totals 42-91 16-20 111. MINNESOTA (124) Anderson...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Miami 110, L.A. Clippers 100

Percentages: FG .459, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Herro 5-9, Strus 3-7, Lowry 2-6, Oladipo 1-3, Vincent 1-3, Butler 0-2, D.Robinson 0-3, Martin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Martin). Turnovers: 11 (Adebayo 3, Lowry 2, Oladipo 2, Butler, D.Robinson, Herro, Strus). Steals: 7...
Yardbarker

Cal fends off Colorado late, 80-76

Joel Brown scored a career-high 21 points to lead host Cal to an 80-76 victory over Colorado in Pac-12 play on Saturday in Berkeley, Calif. Brown shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and grabbed three rebounds. Freshman Grant Newell had his first double-double, with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
BERKELEY, CA
The Associated Press

Jump scores 20 points, leads No. 2 Stanford by Arizona State

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford’s appreciative guards love how they can draw their offensive players into the paint and leave the rest to their opportunistic posts to help out whenever needed. Cameron Brink is a one-woman swat crew. “Our bigs are really talented,” Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer said. “Sometimes they’re quick players but if we can get people to come into our bigs we can change their shot or block their shot.” Hannah Jump hit three early 3-pointers and six in all on the way to 20 points and second-ranked Stanford quickly ran away from Arizona State, beating the Sun Devils 101-69 on Saturday night for its eighth straight victory.
STANFORD, CA
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 111, Houston 106

Percentages: FG .420, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 13-43, .302 (Hardaway Jr. 5-11, Wood 3-7, Bullock 2-6, Pinson 1-1, Dinwiddie 1-5, Doncic 1-9, Bertans 0-1, Walker 0-1, Ntilikina 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Wood 5, Bullock). Turnovers: 8 (Doncic 4, Hardaway Jr., Ntilikina, Powell, Wood). Steals:...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

ARMY 82, LAFAYETTE 65

Percentages: FG .585, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 12-18, .667 (Rucker 4-5, C.Benson 2-2, Ellis 2-2, Mann 2-4, Roberts 1-1, Caldwell 1-2, Cross 0-1, Small 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Caldwell, Peterson). Turnovers: 12 (Mann 3, Ellis 2, Peterson 2, Roberts 2, C.Benson, Rucker, Small). Steals:...
LAFAYETTE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Portland 135, Detroit 106

Percentages: FG .415, FT .780. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Bogdanovic 2-3, Diallo 1-1, Bey 1-2, Burks 1-3, Ivey 1-3, Joseph 0-1, Knox II 0-1, McGruder 0-2, Stewart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diallo 2, Duren, Stewart). Turnovers: 21 (Ivey 5, Joseph 3, Stewart 3, Bey...

