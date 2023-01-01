Read full article on original website
Arizona teams and their best performances of 2022
As 2022 closes, it’s a good time to celebrate the accomplishments by some of our local sports teams and their athletes. From crazy comebacks to strings of strong play to individual outbursts that helped their teams rally, here are some of the best performances — from the team and player perspectives — of the past calendar year.
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 77, TEXAS SOUTHERN 76, OT
Percentages: FG .385, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Etienne 4-6, Lyons 3-5, Allen 0-1, Jari.Wilkens 0-2, Whitley 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 12 (Whitley 3, Lyons 2, Ndumanya 2, Byrd, Etienne, Reynolds, Williams, Woods). Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Jari.Wilkens, Lyons).
LIBERTY 77, LIPSCOMB 48
Percentages: FG .370, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Benham 2-3, Clark 1-1, Ognacevic 1-1, Schner 1-2, McGinnis 0-1, Asman 0-2, Boyd 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Asman, Pruitt). Turnovers: 16 (Asman 5, Asadullah 2, Clark 2, Schner 2, Benham, Boyd, McGinnis, Ognacevic, Pruitt). Steals:...
Kennesaw St. 79, E. Kentucky 75
E. KENTUCKY (8-7) Cozart 2-3 3-6 7, Moreno 7-11 3-4 23, Comer 3-14 1-2 8, Robb 6-11 0-2 16, Blanton 3-10 3-4 10, Walker 1-7 2-3 4, Kapiti 0-1 0-0 0, Ukomadu 2-7 3-3 7, Buttry 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 15-24 75. KENNESAW ST. (10-5) Robinson 2-5 5-7 9,...
ALABAMA STATE 70, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 61
Percentages: FG .383, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Collins 2-9, Waller 1-1, Brown 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 2 (Barber 2). Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Waller 3, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Washington). Steals: 9 (Collins 3, Brown 2, Waller 2, Stredic, Washington). Technical...
Golden State 143, Atlanta 141
ATLANTA (141) Collins 9-17 6-8 25, Hunter 6-13 3-4 17, Okongwu 8-14 0-0 16, Murray 10-20 4-4 25, Young 8-22 11-13 30, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-4 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 9-16 0-0 21. Totals 53-109 24-29 141. GOLDEN STATE (143) D.Green...
STETSON 68, NORTH FLORIDA 62
Percentages: FG .407, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Hicklen 2-6, Aybar 1-2, Hendricksen 1-2, Nze 1-2, Lanier 0-1, Berry 0-2, Placer 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aybar, Berry, Lanier). Turnovers: 14 (Aybar 4, Hicklen 3, Placer 3, Hendricksen 2, Nze, Parker). Steals: 4 (Aybar,...
BETHUNE-COOKMAN 67, FLORIDA A&M 59
Percentages: FG .385, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (French 2-3, Harmon 2-7, McEntire 1-1, Garrett 1-2, Davis 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter-Hollinger, Davis). Turnovers: 6 (Davis 2, Harmon 2, Hulsewe, McEntire). Steals: 9 (Davis 3, Harmon 2, McEntire 2, Garrett, Gudavicius). Technical Fouls:...
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 61, GRAMBLING STATE 60
Percentages: FG .435, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Cotton 2-4, Christon 2-5, J.Smith 1-3, Munford 0-1, Cowart 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Aku). Turnovers: 19 (Cowart 5, Cotton 4, Gordon 4, Christon 2, J.Smith 2, Munford 2). Steals: 5 (Christon 2, Cotton,...
BELLARMINE 69, NORTH ALABAMA 65
Percentages: FG .500, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Hacker 3-3, Betz 2-2, Tipton 2-4, Suder 1-2, Pfriem 1-4, Hopf 0-1, B.Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Suder). Turnovers: 7 (Suder 3, Tipton 2, Betz, Pfriem). Steals: 6 (Betz, DeVault, Hatton, Pfriem, Suder, Tipton). Technical...
Bench Players Help Cal Women Get First Pac-12 Win
Cal women's coach Charmin Smith has been telling anyone who would listen that the Golden Bears have much better depth this season, and Cal provided evidence of thart in its 74-61 victory over Arizona State on Monday in Berkeley. The Bears (10-4, 1-2 Pac-12) picked up their first conference win...
FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79, OT
Percentages: FG .426, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Weir 2). Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Catto 3, Johnston 2, Rivers 2, Weir 2, Bishop, Largie,...
Minnesota 124, Denver 111
DENVER (111) Gordon 4-18 4-6 12, Porter Jr. 6-9 2-2 18, Jokic 10-20 3-4 24, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 3-3 10, Murray 6-12 1-1 14, Cancar 1-3 0-0 2, Nnaji 1-3 1-2 3, Brown 3-6 2-2 8, Braun 1-1 0-0 2, Hyland 7-12 0-0 18. Totals 42-91 16-20 111. MINNESOTA (124) Anderson...
Miami 110, L.A. Clippers 100
Percentages: FG .459, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Herro 5-9, Strus 3-7, Lowry 2-6, Oladipo 1-3, Vincent 1-3, Butler 0-2, D.Robinson 0-3, Martin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Martin). Turnovers: 11 (Adebayo 3, Lowry 2, Oladipo 2, Butler, D.Robinson, Herro, Strus). Steals: 7...
Cal fends off Colorado late, 80-76
Joel Brown scored a career-high 21 points to lead host Cal to an 80-76 victory over Colorado in Pac-12 play on Saturday in Berkeley, Calif. Brown shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and grabbed three rebounds. Freshman Grant Newell had his first double-double, with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Jump scores 20 points, leads No. 2 Stanford by Arizona State
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford’s appreciative guards love how they can draw their offensive players into the paint and leave the rest to their opportunistic posts to help out whenever needed. Cameron Brink is a one-woman swat crew. “Our bigs are really talented,” Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer said. “Sometimes they’re quick players but if we can get people to come into our bigs we can change their shot or block their shot.” Hannah Jump hit three early 3-pointers and six in all on the way to 20 points and second-ranked Stanford quickly ran away from Arizona State, beating the Sun Devils 101-69 on Saturday night for its eighth straight victory.
Dallas 111, Houston 106
Percentages: FG .420, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 13-43, .302 (Hardaway Jr. 5-11, Wood 3-7, Bullock 2-6, Pinson 1-1, Dinwiddie 1-5, Doncic 1-9, Bertans 0-1, Walker 0-1, Ntilikina 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Wood 5, Bullock). Turnovers: 8 (Doncic 4, Hardaway Jr., Ntilikina, Powell, Wood). Steals:...
Live WBB Updates: No. 17 Ducks aim for weekend split against USC
EUGENE, Ore. — The 17th ranked Ducks will play for a weekend split of the Los Angeles schools when the USC Trojans come to town for the first game of the New Year. The Ducks and Trojans will tip at 2 PM at Matthew Knight Arena and the game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks.
ARMY 82, LAFAYETTE 65
Percentages: FG .585, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 12-18, .667 (Rucker 4-5, C.Benson 2-2, Ellis 2-2, Mann 2-4, Roberts 1-1, Caldwell 1-2, Cross 0-1, Small 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Caldwell, Peterson). Turnovers: 12 (Mann 3, Ellis 2, Peterson 2, Roberts 2, C.Benson, Rucker, Small). Steals:...
Portland 135, Detroit 106
Percentages: FG .415, FT .780. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Bogdanovic 2-3, Diallo 1-1, Bey 1-2, Burks 1-3, Ivey 1-3, Joseph 0-1, Knox II 0-1, McGruder 0-2, Stewart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diallo 2, Duren, Stewart). Turnovers: 21 (Ivey 5, Joseph 3, Stewart 3, Bey...
