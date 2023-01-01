Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 3, Colorado 2
Colorado101—2 First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 9 (Rantanen, Lehkonen), 0:25. 2, Vegas, Amadio 6 (Hague, Stone), 17:02. Second Period_3, Vegas, Roy 6 (Kolesar, Korczak), 7:14. 4, Vegas, Roy 7 (Carrier, Pietrangelo), 14:46. Third Period_5, Colorado, Rantanen 25 (Lehkonen, MacKinnon), 11:07. Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-15-6_28. Colorado 9-9-11_29. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of...
How Sam Gagner Reached 1,000 NHL Games
Sam Gagner played his 1,000th NHL game Thursday night. But there was one point in his career where a trip to the minors made this milestone seem unlikely.
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1
Anaheim001—1 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Farabee 7 (Cates, Konecny), 7:42. 2, Philadelphia, Frost 8 (York, Farabee), 10:36. Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Konecny 19 (Cates, Hayes), 3:00. Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Laughton 9 (Hayes), 8:26. 5, Anaheim, Strome 9 (Zegras), 19:20. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 17-7-9_33. Anaheim 7-14-8_29. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Anaheim...
Georgiev struggles as Avs lose to Maple Leafs
Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon's return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto."They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push," Matthews said. "I thought we would be defended really well and limited their time and space. It's a big win for us to end this trip off against a good...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers
Could Max Domi remain in Chicago, and could the Oilers look at a Blackhawks defenseman?. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Chicago Blackhawks and who might be staying now and what defensemen the Edmonton Oilers could target. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Marek: “Speaking of trades as...
Yardbarker
Report: Vancouver Canucks have checked in on Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière
The Vancouver Canucks have checked in on New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière, according to Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali — The Team on CHEK TV. “The Canucks know this player inside out, Lafrenière’s old agent is current Canucks assistant GM Emilie Castonguay. The Canucks...
NHL
NHL thrived on, off ice in 2022 after persevering pandemic
Fans, outdoor events returned amid scoring outburst led by McDavid, Ovechkin, Matthews. If 2020 and 2021 were about perseverance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then 2022 was about the payoff. For two years, we hoped for better days in the NHL. Finally, they came. Big events returned. Arenas refilled. In...
Yardbarker
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Welcome back for another segment of Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After initial stops in the desert with the Arizona Coyotes and among the Rocky Mountains with the Vancouver Canucks, let’s head to test the waters in sunny California, showcasing some San Jose Sharks who could be on the radar of Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall.
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
NBC Sports
NHL Winter Classic to feature Seattle hosting Vegas in 2024
SEATTLE — Selling the NHL on bringing the 2024 Winter Classic to the Pacific Northwest required purchase of a protection plan – a retractable roof. Next year’s version of the NHL’s New Year’s Day showcase will be played outdoors in Seattle with the Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park, the league announced on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche preview, odds for 1/2: Can Knights extend Avs' slide?
The reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are looking to snap a three-game skid Monday in Denver when they face the visiting Vegas Golden Knights in a clash of teams short-handed on defense. The Avalanche welcomed star Nathan MacKinnon back into the lineup on Saturday, but they still dropped a...
sportstravelmagazine.com
NHL Announces 2023-2024 Outdoor Events in Seattle and Edmonton
The 2024 NHL Winter Classic will be January 1, 2024 at T-Mobile Field in Seattle between the hometown Kraken and the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the league announced on Monday. The Kraken, who began play in the 2021-22 season, will be playing in their first regular-season outdoor game and will become the 29th team to participate in such a game. It will be the second outdoor appearance for the Golden Knights, whose first season of play was 2017-18. In their first outdoor contest, on Feb. 20, 2021, the Golden Knights fell to the Colorado Avalanche by a score of 3-2, in the 2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.
The Rangers Scratching Alexis Lafreniere Raised Questions About His Future
The New York Rangers scratched forward Alexis Lafreniere last week. If the team looks for big names in the trade market, what could happen with Lafreniere?
Yardbarker
Oilersnation Top 10 of 2022: #1 — ‘This guy’s an idiot:’ Former Edmonton Oilers goaltender Devan Dubnyk takes aim at Nail Yakupov
Welcome to the annual wrap-up of the most-read articles of the last year!. This year’s top article was about Devan Dubnyk’s comments about former teammate Nail Yakupov. Dubnyk had joined the DFO Rundown with Jason Gregor and Frank Seravalli where he was asked about the worst teammate he had in practice. Without skipping a beat, this is what Dubnyk said:
