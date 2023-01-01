College football national championship matchup set: Defending champion Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for title

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
A Texas Mother Wants to See the Public School Record for 'Bullying' in Her Child's School District, & It Costs Over $7KZack LoveTexas State
Related
Cotton Bowl comeback: Tulane scores 16 late points, rallies to beat USC 46-45
Alex Bauman knew right away he had scored probably the biggest touchdown in Tulane history, even after the true freshman tight end’s contested 6-yard catch at the end of the Cotton Bowl was initially ruled incomplete. “I kept my hands under the ball,” he said.
Oregon women’s basketball drops 1 spot in AP poll
The Oregon women’s basketball team dropped one spot in the AP poll after splitting two games against the Los Angeles schools. The Ducks (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) are ranked No. 18 with 183 points in the AP poll after losing to then-No. 10 UCLA and beating USC. They were ranked 17th with 260 points last week.
Determined Oregon State ready to turn a corner after beating No. 10 UCLA 77-72
The convenient answer as to why did Oregon State knock off No. 10 UCLA 77-72 Sunday in Gill Coliseum has to do with an injury. The Bruins were without one of the Pac-12′s best players in Charisma Osborne, who leads UCLA in scoring and rebounding this season. Yet it’s...
Rewinding Oregon women’s basketball’s 73-45 win over USC
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s game between No. 17 Oregon and USC. The Ducks won 73-45. The Ducks (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) snapped a two-game skid. The Trojans (11-3, 1-2) shot a season-low 23%. Below are live updates from today’s game. FINAL: OREGON 73, USC...
What TV channel is USC Trojans vs Tulane football on today? Free live stream, Cotton Bowl Game odds, time (1/2/2023)
The college football postseason resumes in 2023 when the No. 8 ranked USC Trojans look to end their season on a high note with a win over a dangerous No. 14 ranked Tulane Green Wave team in the 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic kicking off today on Monday, January 2 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET (12 p.m. CT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN.
Oregon State starts fast, holds off short-handed No. 10 UCLA 77-72
Raegan Beers had 22 points and 15 rebounds and Oregon State survived a furious finish Sunday to pull out a 77-72 win over short-handed No. 10 UCLA at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers freshman forward came off the bench to hit eight of 10 shots, as well as securing a career high for rebounds. Bendu Yeaney was an all-around standout, as the Beavers senior had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
5.4 earthquake rattles N. California; heavy rains leave residents without power
A moderate New Year’s Day earthquake rattled the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck at 10:35 a.m. Sunday about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell...
A month-by-month guide to inspired (smaller) New Year’s resolutions
Instead of crumbling under the pressure of a singular, nebulous New Year’s resolution to exercise more or eat healthier try reflecting on smaller goals that could help you feel better throughout the year. An efficient way to do this, says Denise Williams, owner of Well-Play Counseling & Wellbeing Center,...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0