College football national championship matchup set: Defending champion Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for title

Raegan Beers had 22 points and 15 rebounds and Oregon State survived a furious finish Sunday to pull out a 77-72 win over short-handed No. 10 UCLA at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers freshman forward came off the bench to hit eight of 10 shots, as well as securing a career high for rebounds. Bendu Yeaney was an all-around standout, as the Beavers senior had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO