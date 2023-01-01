ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

New year, new books: Here are the categories for the 2023 #ReadICT Challenge

By Suzanne Perez
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40flwB_0k03wuu000

Want to get more out of your reading life in 2023?

The #ReadICT Challenge can help.

KMUW, The Wichita Eagle and the Wichita Public Library are teaming up for another year of the #ReadICT Challenge — a 12-month, 12-book challenge aimed at encouraging you to stretch your reading and explore new authors, genres and topics.

As always, we developed this year’s challenge with help from local librarians. And once again, we tried to make the categories flexible, so you can adapt them to meet your personal reading preferences.

Fiction, non-fiction, young adult, children’s literature — they could all find a place in this year’s challenge.

Ready to see the 2023 categories? Here we go:

  1. A book with a non-human narrator
  2. A book with a long title
  3. A book about friendship
  4. A guilty pleasure read
  5. A book told from a villain’s point of view
  6. A book about time
  7. A book with a color in the title
  8. A book featuring an LGBTQIA+ protagonist
  9. A book about death or grief
  10. A book set in the Great Plains
  11. A book about a secret or closed society
  12. A book by an author visiting Wichita (in person or remotely)

A book with a non-human narrator (Category No. 1) could be a fantasy classic, like J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings,” or a kid-lit masterpiece like E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web.” Two books I recommend are “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, which is narrated by a solar-powered robot, and “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak, which is narrated by Death.

A guilty pleasure read (Category No. 4) is an excuse to pick up any book you like, whether or not it has what some would call literary value. I happen to think any book is a good book if it scratches your reading itch.

A book with a color in the title (Category No. 7) covers a potential rainbow of great reads, including “The Red Tent,” “A Clockwork Orange,” “Half of a Yellow Sun,” “Anne of Green Gables,” “The Mystery of the Blue Train,” “Purple Hibiscus,” “Black Beauty” or “The Devil in the White City.”

Category No. 9 — a book about death or grief — is a nod to next year’s Wichita Big Read : “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?” by Roz Chast. In it, the New Yorker cartoonist chronicles her parents’ final years through cartoons, family photos, found documents and narrative prose.

This year I’m especially excited about Category No. 11 — a book about a secret or closed society. Three books on the topic that I’ve been meaning to read are “The Secret History” by Donna Tart, “Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore” by Robin Sloan, and “Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith” by Jon Krakauer.

This year, for the first time, we’re kicking off the challenge with a live podcast recording at the Advanced Learning Library. Sara Dixon and Daniel Pewewardy, hosts of the library’s “Read, Return, Repeat” podcast, will join “Books & Whatnot” hosts Beth Golay and me for a conversation about the new categories and what we plan to read. So mark your calendars for 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at the downtown library, 711 W. Second St.

And the #ReadICT Challenge is more than just a list of categories. The #ReadICT Challenge group on Facebook is more than 2,700 members strong, and it’s a great place to meet other readers and get book recommendations.

If you’re participating in the challenge, be sure to visit the Wichita Public Library’s website, where you can track your progress and online at wichitalibrary.org/readict . Log your reads every month, and you’ll even be eligible for fabulous prizes.

The #ReadICT Challenge is meant to be fun. It’s not a competition, just a nifty way to broaden your reading horizons and maybe explore some books you might not otherwise check out. We encourage you to join the fun.

Happy new year, and happy reading.

Suzanne Perez writes about education and books for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. She created the #ReadICT Challenge in 2017 while a staff member at The Wichita Eagle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wichitabyeb.com

Filemons Mexican Food will soon take over the Next Level Cafe/Sorrel’s space

There’s a new restaurant getting ready to take over the space formerly held by Next Level Cafe and Sorrel’s Jamaican Food. Filemon’s Mexican Food is coming soon. The owners come from San Diego, CA and are ready to bring their Mexican flavors to Wichita. They’ve already made big promises by stating their restaurant is where you will be able to find the most authentic Mexican food in Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
theactiveage.com

Save Century II founder expands watchdog role

The city of Wichita has a new auditor. Celeste Racette isn’t actually on the city payroll, but the self-appointed watchdog is adept at getting things done — and undone. Take the hidden 8 percent “ballpark development fee” imposed by owners of the Wichita Wind Surge baseball team on popcorn, T-shirts and other purchases at city-owned Riverfront Stadium last year.
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County Zoo orangutan, Daisy, dies of organ failure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Daisy, a 41-year-old Sumatran orangutan at the Sedgwick County Zoo, has died, the zoo announced Monday. On Sunday morning, Daisy was discovered to be ill and unresponsive. An emergency exam revealed kidney and heart failure. With a grave prognosis for this combination of organ failure, the medical team performed treatment, but after 24 hours Daisy’s condition hadn’t improved. Monday morning, zoo staff decided humanely euthanize her in order to prevent any further suffering.
WICHITA, KS
theactiveage.com

‘Stories Behind the Stars’ honor fallen Kansas soldiers

A Wichita man is looking for a few good volunteers to tell the stories of U.S. servicemen and women from Kansas who died during World War II. “Those people that gave their lives in service to our nation deserve the recognition,” Doug Rupe said. Rupe is Kansas coordinator for...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Checking out the Good Fortune Chinese Restaurant Lunch Buffet

I made my way out to Derby, KS to check out a buffet I haven’t been to in quite some time; Good Fortune Chinese Restaurant. They offer a regular lunch buffet that is $9.25 (which includes tax). =================. 709 N Baltimore Ave, Derby, KS 67037. 316-788-4007. Tuesday – Saturday:...
DERBY, KS
Hutch Post

House of Capper project to finish up in 2023

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The House of Capper renovation project at the Kansas State Fair will wrap up in early 2023. "We are hoping for the end of January, early part of February, to have that completed," said State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz. " The Capper Project is a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Food Sales Tax Confusing For Many

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Alzheimer's Association: Body health is brain health

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Juliette Bradley with the Alzheimer's Association notes that those who have family history of dementia should begin now trying to improve their overall health to reduce their risk. "Your decisions really have a lot to do with your cognitive health," Bradley said. "When we say take...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Elayna Evans located safe

The Wichita Police Department confirms the 13-year-old was located safe Monday morning. Teenager Elayna Evans was reported missing on Jan. 1, 2023, in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department said Elayna, 13, is a runaway and was last seen before 3 p.m. in the 5100 block of S. Meridian — south of 47th Street South and Meridian. She was last seen wearing black Nike shorts and a shirt (no specific description.)
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Grocery tax changes go into effect

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas's new lower state sales tax on groceries has gone into effect. It now stands at 4%. Shopper Carol Snyder is excited. "It's just, just a relief that it's not going up. It's going down for a change," she commented. "It's been so, you know, so offensive to go to the store and have it go up and up and up every time you go to the store."
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Travel concerns for some into early Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of rain, thunder, some ice, and a little snow all reported in Kansas Monday afternoon, but into the overnight hours, the main focus will shift to the snow that will fall in northwest Kansas. In most areas, it won’t be much more than an inch or two, but up to 3 or 4 may fall along the Kansas/Nebraska state line. Travel concerns will be limited to northwest Kansas early Tuesday.
KANSAS STATE
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
4K+
Followers
208
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy