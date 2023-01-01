Read full article on original website
Related
sfstandard.com
‘Where Was the City?’ SF Braces for Another Devastating Storm
On New Year’s Eve, it took less than half a day for Folsom Street to be transformed into a literal river. Judging by the lack of warning and help from the city, residents and business owners in the heavily flooded Mission District knew that San Francisco was unprepared for what had just hit it.
sfstandard.com
Last Weekend Saw the 2nd Rainiest Day in SF History. What Was the First?
A heavy rainstorm battered the Bay over New Year’s weekend, drenching San Francisco in 5.46 inches of rain on Dec. 31—but it was only the second-highest amount of single-day precipitation in city history. The No. 1 rainiest? A very wet day three decades ago retains that title by...
sfstandard.com
Live Blog: Storm Hits Bay With Worst Still To Come, California Declares State of Emergency
While Haight Street is mostly empty, those who are out have flocked to Gus’s Community Market during the storm’s slow start this afternoon. A line of people spanned from the front of the store to its back wall and beyond at times. — Morgan Ellis. 11:30 a.m. |...
sfstandard.com
Watch: Mayor Breed Says SF ‘Will Be Prepared’ for Storm This Time
San Francisco Mayor London Breed held a press conference Tuesday ahead of a brutal storm headed for the Bay Area Wednesday morning. The storm, which the National Weather Service has said may result in the “likely loss of human life,” is expected to begin around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning with heavy winds. KGO-TV/ABC7 has rated it a Level 5 storm.
sfstandard.com
What To Expect From ‘Brutal’ Midweek Bay Area Storm
An incoming atmospheric river this week could cause dangerous conditions due to an increased risk for mudslides and fallen trees, meteorologists warn. The storm, which could begin as soon as Tuesday evening, may be even worse than the deluge the Bay Area experienced on New Year’s Eve that flooded streets and caused mudslides in some parts of San Francisco and was the city’s second rainiest day since 1849.
Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
sfstandard.com
SF Officials Warn of Flooding, Power Outages as Storm Approaches
With a potentially historic storm on the way, city officials are scrambling to prepare for flooding and telling San Francisco residents to hunker down. The latest forecasts predict several inches of rain and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon, and city leaders asked residents to stay at home if possible and said they’re preparing for the worst.
Five tips to protect yourself from S.F.'s next atmospheric river
As another atmospheric river barrels toward the Bay Area, it's time to batten down the hatches. Here are a few ways you can protect yourself from this severe weather. Pack an emergency "go bag" If your area is prone to flooding and you need to evacuate quickly, the National Weather Service advises people to pack...
sfstandard.com
Heavy Rain Expected To Cause Delays in Bay Area Transit
As the Bay Area braces for a deluge of rain that could prove deadly this week, San Francisco officials warned of transit delays. “We do expect some delays with our public transportation system in light of the heavy rains,” Mayor London Breed said at a press conference on Tuesday. “Our hope is to continue to make sure our trains and our buses are running on time as much as possible, but there will be delays.”
Flights bound for SFO diverted to San Jose as storm hits Bay Area
Keep in mind if flying into SFO this week.
North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't. One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
KTVU FOX 2
A strong, historic rain storm is headed toward the Bay Area
Historic rain fall is on the way to the Bay Area. The most rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday. By Monday morning San Francisco could total 5.5 inches of rain and San Jose could receive up to 7.5 inches.
cupertinotoday.com
Flood watch: San Jose, Santa Clara on high alert Wednesday through end of week
Another round of heavy rain and high winds are forecasted to begin Tuesday evening and extend for several days, prompting South Bay cities to issue flood alerts and compile resources. Thunderstorms expected through the end of the week could lay several additional inches of rain on top of the pre-soaked region, with widespread flooding and rapid rises in creeks and rivers predicted, along with mud and landslides. Impassible roads, downed trees and power outages are anticipated. A flood zone stretching from the south end of the San Francisco Bay and extending to Gilroy is being monitored particularly closely as rainfall could range from 2-4 inches in the valleys to as much as 10 inches in the mountains.
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
oaklandca.gov
City of Oakland Prepares for Another Severe Storm, Encourages Residents and Businesses to Prepare to Prevent Flooding
With the National Weather Service forecasting heavy rain and high winds on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning, the City of Oakland is preparing for additional flooding, debris flows, and downed trees. City of Oakland Public Works (OPW) crews continue to work through a backlog of 311 requests due to the recent rains and will continue to prevent, mitigate, and respond to stormy weather impacts. The City has distributed 15,000 free sandbags since Sunday.
Morgan Hill Times
First storm of 2023 expected late Tuesday
Sunday’s dry spell helped the greater Bay Area briefly recover from a powerful storm on New Year’s weekend, but a Pineapple Express on the way will soak the region mid-week, forecasters said Monday. Mop-up efforts to bail out flooded basements and clear mudslides from roadways will be paused...
KTVU FOX 2
Here's what to expect with catastrophic storm headed for Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - It's the calm before the storm. The Bay Area is about get hit by another round of heavy rain. Given the amount received last week, the wet outlook has many concerned. While Monday should see light rain, Wednesday and Thursday will bring strong winds and increased risk of downed trees and power outages.
Stop playing in the flood water, health officials say
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Flooding from back-to-back storms doesn’t happen very often in the San Francisco Bay Area. That’s especially apparent on social media, where several videos have surfaced showing Californians playfully splashing and paddling around in flood water. “Street surfing” has also emerged as a thing, using a tow rope, surfboard, and car […]
Another atmospheric river is coming to the Bay Area this week
"All the impacts we're seeing today will reoccur or be a little worse next week."
SFist
SF Still Digging Out From Saturday’s Mudslides, Downed Trees, Floods, and Chaos
That New Year’s Eve storm was an all-timer, and its aftermath continues with numerous homes still red-tagged, residents displaced, and businesses dealing with the worst flooding wreckage they’ve ever seen. Saturday’s near-record worst rain storm in 173 years (and the highest rainfall in SF ever on Dec. 31)...
