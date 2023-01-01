ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

‘Where Was the City?’ SF Braces for Another Devastating Storm

On New Year’s Eve, it took less than half a day for Folsom Street to be transformed into a literal river. Judging by the lack of warning and help from the city, residents and business owners in the heavily flooded Mission District knew that San Francisco was unprepared for what had just hit it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Watch: Mayor Breed Says SF ‘Will Be Prepared’ for Storm This Time

San Francisco Mayor London Breed held a press conference Tuesday ahead of a brutal storm headed for the Bay Area Wednesday morning. The storm, which the National Weather Service has said may result in the “likely loss of human life,” is expected to begin around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning with heavy winds. KGO-TV/ABC7 has rated it a Level 5 storm.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

What To Expect From ‘Brutal’ Midweek Bay Area Storm

An incoming atmospheric river this week could cause dangerous conditions due to an increased risk for mudslides and fallen trees, meteorologists warn. The storm, which could begin as soon as Tuesday evening, may be even worse than the deluge the Bay Area experienced on New Year’s Eve that flooded streets and caused mudslides in some parts of San Francisco and was the city’s second rainiest day since 1849.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Officials Warn of Flooding, Power Outages as Storm Approaches

With a potentially historic storm on the way, city officials are scrambling to prepare for flooding and telling San Francisco residents to hunker down. The latest forecasts predict several inches of rain and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon, and city leaders asked residents to stay at home if possible and said they’re preparing for the worst.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Heavy Rain Expected To Cause Delays in Bay Area Transit

As the Bay Area braces for a deluge of rain that could prove deadly this week, San Francisco officials warned of transit delays. “We do expect some delays with our public transportation system in light of the heavy rains,” Mayor London Breed said at a press conference on Tuesday. “Our hope is to continue to make sure our trains and our buses are running on time as much as possible, but there will be delays.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't.   One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
LARKSPUR, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Flood watch: San Jose, Santa Clara on high alert Wednesday through end of week

Another round of heavy rain and high winds are forecasted to begin Tuesday evening and extend for several days, prompting South Bay cities to issue flood alerts and compile resources. Thunderstorms expected through the end of the week could lay several additional inches of rain on top of the pre-soaked region, with widespread flooding and rapid rises in creeks and rivers predicted, along with mud and landslides. Impassible roads, downed trees and power outages are anticipated. A flood zone stretching from the south end of the San Francisco Bay and extending to Gilroy is being monitored particularly closely as rainfall could range from 2-4 inches in the valleys to as much as 10 inches in the mountains.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
oaklandca.gov

City of Oakland Prepares for Another Severe Storm, Encourages Residents and Businesses to Prepare to Prevent Flooding

With the National Weather Service forecasting heavy rain and high winds on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning, the City of Oakland is preparing for additional flooding, debris flows, and downed trees. City of Oakland Public Works (OPW) crews continue to work through a backlog of 311 requests due to the recent rains and will continue to prevent, mitigate, and respond to stormy weather impacts. The City has distributed 15,000 free sandbags since Sunday.
OAKLAND, CA
Morgan Hill Times

First storm of 2023 expected late Tuesday

Sunday’s dry spell helped the greater Bay Area briefly recover from a powerful storm on New Year’s weekend, but a Pineapple Express on the way will soak the region mid-week, forecasters said Monday. Mop-up efforts to bail out flooded basements and clear mudslides from roadways will be paused...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Here's what to expect with catastrophic storm headed for Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - It's the calm before the storm. The Bay Area is about get hit by another round of heavy rain. Given the amount received last week, the wet outlook has many concerned. While Monday should see light rain, Wednesday and Thursday will bring strong winds and increased risk of downed trees and power outages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Stop playing in the flood water, health officials say

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Flooding from back-to-back storms doesn’t happen very often in the San Francisco Bay Area. That’s especially apparent on social media, where several videos have surfaced showing Californians playfully splashing and paddling around in flood water. “Street surfing” has also emerged as a thing, using a tow rope, surfboard, and car […]
PACIFICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy