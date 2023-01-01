Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence
Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
Alexandar Georgiev pulled in Avalanche loss to Maple Leafs; MacKinnon returns to lineup
DENVER • The Avalanche turned their calendar to 2023 with a whimper. Toronto spoiled the New Year’s Eve party at Ball Arena, and Nathan MacKinnon’s return from injury, handing Colorado a 6-2 loss Saturday night. Starting goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was pulled late in the second period after allowing five goals on 24 shots. But don’t pin the defeat all on him.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: League's top playmaker
Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Coyotes. His point streak sits at four games and six points, including five assists. With the points, Kucherov moved into a tie with Connor McDavid for the league lead in assists (40).
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Activated from injured reserve
MacKinnon (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday. MacKinnon practiced in a non-contact jersey for the first time Friday, but it certainly looks like the 27-year-old will return to the lineup against Toronto on Saturday. He has been out of action since Dec. 5 and will return to the top line alongside Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen. MacKinnon has eight goals and 32 points in just 23 games.
kalkinemedia.com
Sabres Bruins Hockey
Young fans try to catch a puck flung into the stands during warmups before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Nets 100th goal in 400th game
Barzal scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. One game, two milestones -- Barzal scored his 100th career goal in his 400th game Sunday. He didn't get much on a shot set up by Casey Cizikas' centering pass, but it was enough to fool Martin Jones. That was it for the Islanders' offense in the loss. Barzal has 348 points over parts of seven seasons in blue and orange. He's scored six of his nine goals this year over his last eight games, and he's up to 37 points, 91 shots and a plus-6 rating through 38 outings.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Ties franchise record
Gaudreau picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago. The 29-year-old continues to do what Columbus brought him to town to do, and that's pile up points. Gaudreau wrapped up the final month of 2022 with two goals and 15 points through 14 games, and his 13 helpers tied the Blue Jackets' club record for December, a mark set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. While Gaudreau won't match last season's career-high 40 goals, he is well on his way to his fourth career 80-point campaign.
Georgiev struggles as Avs lose to Maple Leafs
Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon's return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto."They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push," Matthews said. "I thought we would be defended really well and limited their time and space. It's a big win for us to end this trip off against a good...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Generates assist in win
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators. Karlsson helped out on a Reilly Smith tally in the second period. While Karlsson has no goals in his last eight games, he's picked up six assists in that span to salvage some value for fantasy managers. The 29-year-old continues to be a solid playmaker on the second line with seven tallies, 19 helpers, 72 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 39 contests.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Will be re-evaluated in four weeks
Tarasenko will be re-evaluated in four weeks after sustaining a hand injury in Saturday's game versus Minnesota. He was put on injured reserve Monday. Tarasenko has compiled 10 goals and 29 points in 34 contests this campaign. He also ranks third on the Blues with 90 shots on net. Additionally, the Blues announced Monday that Ryan O'Reilly (foot) will be re-evaluated in six weeks following his placement on injured reserve. St. Louis brought up Jake Neighbours from AHL Springfield as a possible top-six forward replacement.
NHL
NHL thrived on, off ice in 2022 after persevering pandemic
Fans, outdoor events returned amid scoring outburst led by McDavid, Ovechkin, Matthews. If 2020 and 2021 were about perseverance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then 2022 was about the payoff. For two years, we hoped for better days in the NHL. Finally, they came. Big events returned. Arenas refilled. In...
CBS Sports
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Gets his 10th point of 2022-23
Girgensons found the back of the net in a 3-1 loss to Ottawa on Sunday. Girgensons' marker came at 6:51 of the second period to tie the contest at 1-1. He has four goals and 10 points in 34 games this season. The 28-year-old hasn't reached the 20-point milestone in any season since 2014-15, and while he might be able to surpass that mark this time around, Girgensons' not on track to do much better than that. It doesn't help that he entered the contest averaging just 12:24 of ice time in 2022-23.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Adds apple in loss
Bailey posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. Bailey had the secondary helper on Mathew Barzal's lone goal in the loss. Since the start of December, Bailey has picked up two goals and seven helpers over 14 games. The 33-year-old winger has 16 points through 34 contests overall. He needs to generate offense to have any fantasy appeal, as there's virtually no physicality in his pass-first playing style.
NHL
Gretzky wowed by Ovechkin chasing his NHL goals record
Says it's 'great for the game' with Capitals forward 88 behind him for mark. Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin breaking his NHL record of 894 goals long before the Washington Capitals left wing believed it was reachable. So seeing Ovechkin score his 802nd goal to pass Gordie Howe and...
Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon
The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
CBS Sports
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
CBS Sports
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
