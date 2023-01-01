ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loch Lloyd, MO

Loch Lloyd Presents New Offerings in the Coming Year

By Loch Lloyd Real Estate
 2 days ago

The holidays are a time of celebration and reflection of the year past, and also a time of anticipation for the year ahead. Loch Lloyd Real Estate had its fourth year of record-breaking sales in 2022 with the help of our clients, agent partners and Preferred Builders.

Stonehaven at Loch Lloyd debuted in the Fall of 2022 with unprecedented success! This new neighborhood is comprised of 29 homesites of varied topography that provide options for various home styles and sizes. Only 14 builder-owned homesites are still available for custom builds in this coveted neighborhood proximate to the lake at Loch Lloyd.

“These homesites are a culmination of the elements that make Loch Lloyd special — location, lot size, natural setting, lake accessibility, community and club amenities, privacy, and security,” said Ashlea Black, Vice President of Real Estate Sales & Marketing. “It is arguably the most beautiful land we have offered!”

In the coming year, the Village of Loch Lloyd will further expand into Kansas — Blue Valley at Loch Lloyd will debut Fall 2023. It was the vision of Loch Lloyd Owner/Developer, Brian Illig, to develop this exceptional property as part of a Loch Lloyd master plan. This highly anticipated new neighborhood is located in the southwest area of the community connected to Stonehaven at Loch Lloyd. Over 20 wooded homesites at 2+ acres each will be located in Johnson County, Kan., between 171 st and 175 th streets and Kenneth Road.

The expansion offers additional ownership opportunities in Johnson County, Kan., a benefit for many professionals required to have an in-state address, or those with school-age children as it provides optional admission into the desirable Blue Valley School District.

“My team and I are extremely proud to add the Blue Valley property to the Loch Lloyd community,” said Brian Illig. “The opportunity to build on this beautiful ground, with the benefits of a Kansas address and schools, access to top-tier amenities and world class golf, in a private gated community with 24-hour security is a rarity in our region, and that’s why we’re so excited to bring Blue Valley to the market.”

The Village of Loch Lloyd, located in the south Kansas City metropolitan area, offers many opportunities for an active, healthy lifestyle, coupled with a premium level of privacy and security, and ready access to the comforts of city life. Nestled along the Blue River, Loch Lloyd is one of the most prestigious addresses in the Kansas City metro with stunning views of the lake and rolling hills accompanying homes of all sizes in the growing 1,200-acre community. Residents also enjoy Loch Lloyd Country Club and the Tom Watson Signature 18-hole golf course, both of which are premier leisure destinations.

The holidays are especially enjoyable at Loch Lloyd as the Club hosts numerous celebratory gatherings including: Clubhouse Lighting Ceremony; Ladies and Men’s Holiday Parties; Santa Brunch; or countdown to the New Year, just minutes from home. The Loch Lloyd Country Club culinary team, led by acclaimed Chef Nic Bandelier, also offers take-out meals making in-home entertaining easy. Plus, the seasonal decorations and lights throughout the community provide a festive setting for visitors and residents!

The Village of Loch Lloyd features some of the finest builders and properties in the Kansas City market. Loch Lloyd Real Estate is the exclusive on-site real estate brokerage of Loch Lloyd Developments. We specialize in custom new home construction and feature some of the finest builders and properties in the Kansas City market. Our Preferred Builder Group is comprised of 11 of Kansas City’s premiere builders. We offer expert guidance to buyers by sharing in-depth knowledge of market trends and pricing to help clients successfully navigate the design and build process.

The Owner/Developer’s vision for consistent growth and expansion, while continuing to elevate the area’s most desirable gated community and location to live, is evident in the latest offerings from both Real Estate and Loch Lloyd Country Club.

“We look forward to ringing in the New Year and all the ‘new’ it will bring, including a new phase featuring homesites exclusively in Kansas, two new model homes which will be featured in the KCHBA Fall Parade of Homes Tour, and an exciting game-changing announcement by mid-year,” Black said.

We welcome you to visit the Village of Loch Lloyd this holiday season and experience this exceptional community!

Loch Lloyd

Prices: $800,000 to multimillion-dollar estates

Contact: 816-331-9500 or realestate@lochlloyd.com

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Call for an appointment.

Gate Protocol: All guests are required to provide name and photo identification at the gates. All vehicles will be registered and a single-visit vehicle pass will be provided. If you are unaccompanied by a real estate agent, a map of the community will be provided with directions to the Real Estate office.

Gate Access:

North Gate — 135th Street/Hwy 150 to Kenneth Road (State Line Road). South on Kenneth Road to intersection of 151st Street & Kenneth Road. Turn east (left). Proceed to Loch Lloyd Parkway and turn south (right) to gated entrance.

East Gate — 135th Street/Highway 150 to Holmes Rd Exit. Take the south exit. Proceed south to the gated entrance at 167th Street & Holmes Road.

Kansas City, MO
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

