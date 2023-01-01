ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sell your home for a guaranteed cash offer with KC Property Group

By KC Property Group
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Maintaining a house is challenging and often expensive, and the selling process can be daunting, even overwhelming, especially if the house needs repairs. Start the new year off by getting back to what matters in life. Let KC Property Group turn an unwanted house into cash, hassle-free and on your own time. They have an easy answer that lets homeowners simply walk away from the burden, cash in hand, for a fair and reasonable price without any hidden fees or expenses. Call them today for a no-obligation property assessment.

Founded on integrity, fairness, and a sense of community by long-time area residents Nick Barela and Brooks Mosier, KC Property Group doesn’t have franchise fees or high overhead like some of their competitors and so they can pass the savings on to the seller. Sellers will not have to pay any realtor commissions, or any of the extra closing costs associated with listing it. There is no staging, no open houses, and none of the disruptions when listing through a typical real estate agent. With complete transparency and honesty, they determine a property’s condition, estimated market value after repairs, and calculate the price accordingly to make it a win-win scenario.

“The whole premise of selling your house fast through a home buying company is to get a reasonable price and a fast closing date - it’s what separates cash home buyers from the more traditional real estate route,” said Brooks. “We go the extra mile and want people to feel they have been treated fairly. We truly cater to people’s needs. Our reputation is important to us. There are plenty of companies buying houses for cash these days. What sets us apart is the fact that we realize this is more than just a transaction to the family selling. There are real people involved, in various situations, but usually involving some kind of life change, people at a turning point who need to sell this house to get back to their life,” he added. That’s why KC Property Group’s mission statement and driving principle is “helping people get back to what matters in life, through individualized real estate solutions.”

Call today for more information. They’re happy to take the time to talk with you at whatever length you need to make a decision that’s right for you. If you decide not to move forward, there is no commitment and no hard feelings.

Janet and Walter E. are just one of many satisfied customers. “We are sincerely thankful for everything you did for Walter and me. We needed a quick cash sale in order to move out of state, and you provided a very satisfactory service that was fair to everybody. Thank you!”

KC Property Group understands the need to get all the information you can regarding a quick cash sale and encourages you to do your research to see all the 5-star reviews and testimonials that satisfied sellers are leaving them. Find additional online reviews on Google.

“If a seller is in a tough situation, we can help them find a way out. We even have someone to help clean out a property. Whether it’s a lifetime of accumulated memories, or even a hoarding situation, we can handle it,” noted Nick. “Sellers are able to take what they want to take with them and leave behind the rest. There is no need to pack, store or move the unwanted items.”

KC Property Group is your trusted source for quick home sales in Kansas City and the surrounding areas. They’ve been doing it for years. With an easy process, fair cash offers, and no closing costs, you’ll be able to sell your home fast and move on without any headaches. For more information or a cash offer on your property, call 816.286.4204 or visit them online.

KC Property Group

Contact : 816.286.4204

Website: kcpropertygroup.com

