Flood Watch issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; South End of the Lower Sierra; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties; Yosemite NP outside of the valley FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal, Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grant Grove Area, Grapevine, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kern River Valley, Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera - Mendota, Mojave Desert Slopes, Piute Walker Basin, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, South End of the Upper Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Upper San Joaquin River, Visalia - Porterville - Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Yosemite NP outside of the valley and Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...From early Wednesday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Atmospheric river with high snow levels expected to bring periods of moderate to heavy rainfall for mainly Fresno County northward beginning early Wednesday morning and areas south of Fresno County beginning Wednesday evening. Precipitation will continue until late Thursday night in all areas. Bear Creek at McKee Road forecast to reach monitor stage by Thursday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-03 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Another Weak System Today Followed by a Bigger Storm Wednesday and Thursday TODAY: * The system that brought snow to the region last night has departed, but snow-covered roads and chain controls exist region-wide. Be sure to leave extra time for the commute this morning. * Another weak system will bring renewed snow showers this afternoon and evening to the Sierra and northeast CA, mainly from Tahoe north, in addition to far northwest Nevada north of Gerlach. Snow totals will generally be under one inch. STRONGER STORM WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY PM: * Winds across Sierra ridgelines will increase Wednesday afternoon and peak overnight with gusts likely to exceed 100 mph. Winds down on the valley floors do not look overly strong but typical wind prone areas along Highway 395 and Highway 95 near Walker Lake could experience gusts above 40 mph Wednesday evening and night. * Rain and snow return to the region Wednesday through Thursday night. There will be some breaks, especially for areas east of the Sierra Wednesday afternoon and evening between the warmer and colder portions of the storm. * Snow levels will be tricky with this storm and there may be a period Wednesday afternoon when they rise to 6500-7500 feet in the Sierra, but stay near 4000-4500 feet in western Nevada. This is a situation where rain occurs around Lake Tahoe while snow or a rain/snow mix occurs in western Nevada valleys. A cold front will drop snow levels below 5000 feet Wednesday night in the Sierra, but help lift snow levels into the 4500-5000 foot range by mid-morning Thursday for western Nevada. * Total snow projections for this storm range from 2 to 3 feet along the Sierra crest and 6 to 12 inches for the Tahoe Basin and foothills of the eastern Sierra, to several inches on valley floors, mainly near and west of US-95. * Snow is most likely to arrive at the tail end of the Wednesday morning commute (around 8 am) for the Greater Reno/Sparks/Carson City/Minden areas and continue through midday. Another period of snow is expected late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, before snow begins to mix with rain below 5000 feet by mid-morning. The Thursday morning commute is likely to be slick and hazardous once again. * If you have travel plans through the Sierra, prepare for winter weather driving conditions ahead of time and try to avoid the worst conditions. Several additional storms are lined up for the weekend and into next week.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches above 5000 ft, 20 to 36 inches above 6000 ft. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph in the Sierra and up to 50 mph in the Coastal Range and Southern Cascades. * WHERE...Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit. * WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will start out between 3,500-4,500 feet early Wednesday, briefly rising to 6,000-7,000 feet Wednesday evening, then decreasing again to 5,000-5,500 feet early Thursday.
Flood Advisory issued for Contra Costa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 13:21:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 20:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Contra Costa FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda and Contra Costa. * WHEN...Until 745 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 538 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in further flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Concord, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, San Leandro, Livermore, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon, Pleasanton, Union City, Walnut Creek, Pittsburg, Dublin, Newark, Danville and Martinez. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
