Tornado Watch issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 05:40:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lewis; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Stewart; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 6 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE CHEATHAM DICKSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LEWIS MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON STEWART WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND CITY, CENTERVILLE, CLARKSVILLE, CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, DICKSON, DOVER, ERIN, HOHENWALD, KINGSTON SPRINGS, LINDEN, LOBELVILLE, MCEWEN, NEW JOHNSONVILLE, PEGRAM, SPRINGFIELD, TENNESSEE RIDGE, WAVERLY, AND WAYNESBORO.
Tornado Watch issued for Davidson, Sumner, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 05:40:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Davidson; Sumner; Williamson THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 6 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE DAVIDSON SUMNER WILLIAMSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRENTWOOD, FRANKLIN, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, AND NASHVILLE.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 06:52:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barren; Butler; Edmonson; Grayson; Hardin; Hart; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Hart County in central Kentucky East central Butler County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Grayson County in central Kentucky Northeastern Warren County in south central Kentucky South central Hardin County in central Kentucky Northwestern Barren County in south central Kentucky Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 730 AM EST/630 AM CST/. * At 651 AM EST/551 AM CST/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles west of Brownsville to 7 miles north of Plum Springs to near Bowling Green, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Brownsville around 605 AM CST. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Munfordville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheatham, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 06:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for Middle Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for Middle Tennessee. Target Area: Cheatham; Robertson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee Robertson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 645 AM CST. * At 607 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coopertown, or 10 miles southwest of Springfield, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Ashland City, Coopertown, Cross Plains, Pleasant View, Orlinda, Adams and Cedar Hill. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 18 and 30. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Hardin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 06:44:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Butler; Edmonson; Grayson; Hardin The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Grayson County in central Kentucky Southwestern Hardin County in central Kentucky East Central Butler County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 845 AM CST /945 AM EST/. * At 544 AM CST /644 AM EST/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Elizabethtown, Leitchfield, Lee, Clarkson, Sonora, Skaggstown, Grayson Springs, Fragrant, Peonia and Rock Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Tornado Watch issued for Christian, Todd by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 06:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Christian; Todd TORNADO WATCH 6 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN TODD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ELKTON AND HOPKINSVILLE.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Christian, Todd by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 06:41:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Christian; Todd The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Christian County in south central Kentucky Todd County in south central Kentucky * Until 845 AM CST. * At 541 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in a band from Fort Campbell to Trenton and Elkton. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oak Grove, Elkton, Fort Campbell, Clarksville, Guthrie, Pembroke, Trenton, Allegre, Allensville, Justice and Clifty. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Severe Weather Statement issued for Edmonson, Hart, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 04:23:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Edmonson; Hart; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EST/630 AM CST/ FOR WESTERN HART...SOUTHEASTERN GRAYSON NORTHEASTERN WARREN...SOUTH CENTRAL HARDIN...NORTH CENTRAL BARREN AND EDMONSON COUNTIES At 701 AM EST/601 AM CST/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles south of Leitchfield to near Brownsville to 6 miles northeast of Plum Springs, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Brownsville around 605 AM CST. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Munfordville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Todd by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 06:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Todd The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Todd County in south central Kentucky * Until 615 AM CST. * At 539 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guthrie, or 8 miles northeast of Clarksville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elkton, Guthrie, Trenton and Allensville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Todd by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 06:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Todd THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN TODD COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for south central Kentucky.
