Effective: 2023-01-04 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow showers have tapered off this morning and the Winter Weather Advisory has been cancelled. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet, and 6 to 18 inches between 5000 feet and 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada from Yosemite National Park to Sequoia National Park. * WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will start out between 4,500-5,500 feet early Wednesday morning, then rising to 7,000-8,000 feet through Wednesday evening, then decreasing again to 5,000-6,000 feet by early Thursday.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO