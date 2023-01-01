ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

PIX11

Landscaping removed from NYC’s Riverside Park

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — City parks are popular places during every season. Improvement and rehabilitation projects are in the works as visitors look to spring. Some neighbors have noticed a project in a section of Riverside Park. Therese McNally has been visiting her local park for decades. Over New Year’s weekend, she says she noticed landscaping, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Raj guleria

Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.

Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Get over a cold fast

The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. Investigators dig into past of man arrested in NYC …. More questions are emerging about Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old man who is charged with two counts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Shop at Columbus Circle | Shopping mall in New York City

The Shop at Columbus Circle is located on the street of the same name, located in the heart of Manhattan, New York, and inside the Time Warner Center, a set of skyscrapers that houses several hotels, bars, and restaurants. In this shopping center you will find stores of the most prestigious and expensive brands such as Swarovski, Armani or Thomas Pink.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Corrie Writing

From Falafel to Dumplings: A Guide to the Street Food in New York

New York City is known for its diverse and vibrant food culture, with a wide variety of street food options to choose from. Here are five food streets in New York City:. 1. Smorgasburg: Located in Brooklyn, Smorgasburg is a weekly outdoor food market featuring over 100 local and international food vendors. You can find everything from artisanal ice cream and gourmet sandwiches to exotic flavours and international cuisine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYPD welcomes hundreds of new multicultural officers at Manhattan graduation ceremony

The NYPD celebrated the graduation Friday of a new class of police officers that look to reinvigorate “New York’s Finest” with a legion of multicultural recruits. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey arrived backstage at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 30 excited to share in the festivities for the first time as the highest-ranking uniformed police officer. The graduation ceremony welcomed 477 new police officers making up a rich mosaic of races and ethnicities from equally diverse backgrounds.
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Hundreds fill church, line streets for firefighter’s funeral

A veteran New York City firefighter who died while preparing for a training exercise inside his Brooklyn firehouse earlier this month was remembered Thursday as a loving husband and father who was dedicated to his profession and public service. Hundreds of firefighters joined family and friends for the funeral of...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.

While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 21 Meserole Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 21 Meserole Street, a five-story residential building in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by HPL Engineering and developed by Chang Qing Lin, the structure yields 24 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are eight units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Mayor Adams, now is the time to transform NYC — before even more New Yorkers flee

Mayor Adams, as your administration’s second year begins, I have an irrational desire to give you advice. I know advice is annoying; it comes across as criticism, and it’s easy to lob from the cheap seats. But I wouldn’t bother if I didn’t believe in your potential to be a transformational mayor. Nothing can prepare you for becoming New York City’s chief executive. It takes time to get your legs under you in what is reliably a tough freshman year — but you’ve handled it with diligence and aplomb. You now are in a stronger, smarter, more confident position to make...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Raj guleria

More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC

On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

