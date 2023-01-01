ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'

Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
The Independent

Donald Trump failed to disclose $19.8m loan while he was president, report says

Donald Trump did not disclose a $19.8m loan from a South Korean conglomerate with links to North Korea when he was the president, according to a new report.The documents obtained by the New York attorney general showed an unreported liability Mr Trump owed to South Korean company Daewoo, reported Forbes. Mr Trump owed millions of dollars to the company while he was running for the White House in 2016 and paid off the loan just after five months into his presidency, the documents revealed. He did not list the debt as candidates are expected to in their financial disclosure...
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
msn.com

Trump told aides to say he'd 'make many calls and have many meetings' after discovering weeks before he left office that his schedule was partly public, ex-aide says

An ex-Trump aide said Trump found out in December 2021 that part of his daily schedule was public. The president then instructed aides to say he would "make many calls and have many meetings." The aide's comments were included in the Capitol-riot committee's transcript of his testimony. A former Trump...
CONNECTICUT STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly Doesn’t Trust Superfan Elise Stefanik

Former President Donald Trump reportedly doesn’t have a great deal of trust in MAGA-loving Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), according to a new profile on the congresswoman. The New York Times reports that on Capitol Hill, Stefanik has earned a reputation for being “diligent in advancing the party’s message” and “unabashedly transactional.” But when it comes to Mar-a-Lago, she has far less street credit. Citing two sources close to Trump, the Times said that among Trump’s closest allies, “stories casting Ms. Stefanik as a potential running mate [to Trump] are regarded as clumsy plants by her own team, and inspire bemusement and mockery.” “Trump liked her, they said, and liked watching her defend him. But even he didn’t trust her,” the report said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy