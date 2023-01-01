ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Vista, CA

ABC10

San Joaquin County cleans up from weekend storm, prepares for more rain

STOCKTON, Calif. — It was all-hands-on-deck on Montauban Avenue in Stockton Monday. “Right now, what we're trying to do is clean up all the leaves, maybe that helps it from getting clogged so we’ll see how that goes," said Stockton homeowner Rubi Huerta, standing next to a trash bin nearly filled with mud and debris from flooding. "But we're charging our batteries for our phones. We might have to get a generator since we don't have light."
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Thousands without power in aftermath of winter storm | Updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the wettest storms for New Year's Eve on record for Sacramento was met with a flurry of power outages across the region. Power remains out for thousands. According to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District, there are more than 14,000 customers without power in their...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

From floodwaters to no power, San Joaquin County braces for next storm

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – From floodwaters to no power, people are wondering when help will arrive.The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said it began deploying crews during the New Year's Eve storm. But all of the cleanup done in a neighborhood off Sonata Circle has been done by the neighbors after their calls went unanswered.At one point, the water rose to the top of driveways. Residents used whatever they had to sweep, rake and clean storm drains before Monday's rain."We're just going to clear the gutters, the drain as much as possible," said resident Sunmary Colter. While the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Resources for flood victims and residents in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — Heavy rain on New Year’s Eve weekend impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers due to some areas getting flooded.  Impacted counties have offered resources and tips to ensure safety when evacuating your home. Sacramento County  According to the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services, an evacuation center is open […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

West Sacramento senior living facility goes 3 days without power

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UPDATE: Mayor Martha Guerrero told ABC10 that power was restored at the facility around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Hundreds of West Sacramento PG&E customers are still in the dark Monday, including residents of the Margaret McDowell Manor senior living community. Mary Waters is 76-years-old, has lung...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

A look at wind damage in Sacramento County after Saturday's storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Severe weather conditions caused flooding and damage across many parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. As the rainstorm began to leave Sacramento County on Saturday evening, heavy gusts of wind followed, knocking over trees that brought down power lines across the area. At one...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

San Joaquin County issue a local emergency proclamation, officials say

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services declared a local emergency as damage from a New Year's Eve winter storm is assessed. Just before the official press release about the local state of emergency went out Tiffany Heyer, a spokesperson for San Joaquin County's Office of Emergency Services, said a proclamation is in the works and more information will be provided when it is signed.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Deadly California flooding leaves thousands without power

Throughout the weekend, dozens of people throughout California have been rescued amid historic rainfall and flooding. Thousands in Sacramento are still without power after facing wind gusts of more than 64 mph and rushing water after a river levee failed.Jan. 1, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day

RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
CONCORD, CA
ABC10

ABC10

