FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTVU FOX 2
Thousands of PG&E customers lose power in Bay Area storm
Electricity was knocked out to thousands of PG&E customers as heavy rain and strong winds caused damage around the Bay Area. Rio Vista in Solano County had the largest power outage on January 1 with at least 5,000 customers left in the dark.
San Joaquin County cleans up from weekend storm, prepares for more rain
STOCKTON, Calif. — It was all-hands-on-deck on Montauban Avenue in Stockton Monday. “Right now, what we're trying to do is clean up all the leaves, maybe that helps it from getting clogged so we’ll see how that goes," said Stockton homeowner Rubi Huerta, standing next to a trash bin nearly filled with mud and debris from flooding. "But we're charging our batteries for our phones. We might have to get a generator since we don't have light."
Thousands without power in aftermath of winter storm | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the wettest storms for New Year's Eve on record for Sacramento was met with a flurry of power outages across the region. Power remains out for thousands. According to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District, there are more than 14,000 customers without power in their...
'Be prepared for another night' | Some SMUD customers left in the dark for another night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Across the Sacramento area, some trees have caused big damage due to a winter storm - the impacts of which people are still living with. One of those terrifying moments happened in South Sacramento, when a tree crashed into Debbie Passow's home. "It was very scary,...
From floodwaters to no power, San Joaquin County braces for next storm
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – From floodwaters to no power, people are wondering when help will arrive.The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said it began deploying crews during the New Year's Eve storm. But all of the cleanup done in a neighborhood off Sonata Circle has been done by the neighbors after their calls went unanswered.At one point, the water rose to the top of driveways. Residents used whatever they had to sweep, rake and clean storm drains before Monday's rain."We're just going to clear the gutters, the drain as much as possible," said resident Sunmary Colter. While the...
Resources for flood victims and residents in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Heavy rain on New Year’s Eve weekend impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers due to some areas getting flooded. Impacted counties have offered resources and tips to ensure safety when evacuating your home. Sacramento County According to the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services, an evacuation center is open […]
Collapsed roads, flooded houses, sewage overflow: What the Bay Area is dealing with post storm
"I'm not sure what we're going to do from here," Some residents had flooded basements, others had sewage water flooding their streets while businesses dealt with power outages.
West Sacramento senior living facility goes 3 days without power
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UPDATE: Mayor Martha Guerrero told ABC10 that power was restored at the facility around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Hundreds of West Sacramento PG&E customers are still in the dark Monday, including residents of the Margaret McDowell Manor senior living community. Mary Waters is 76-years-old, has lung...
Was your car or home flooded during the storm? Here’s what to do
(KTXL) — Heavy rain in Northern California caused evacuations and later impacted roadways due to flooding. Roadways throughout the Sacramento Region were closed and vehicles were submerged in floods while houses were also flooded. As Jan. 2, State Farm said it received over 1,110 home and auto claims as a result of the heavy rains, […]
KCRA.com
A look at wind damage in Sacramento County after Saturday's storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Severe weather conditions caused flooding and damage across many parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. As the rainstorm began to leave Sacramento County on Saturday evening, heavy gusts of wind followed, knocking over trees that brought down power lines across the area. At one...
Oakland apartment residents displaced by flooding, at least 20 cars under water
One resident shared a video she took as she tried to drive her car out of the flooded garage. "The water was filthy. It was brown. There was trash," she said.
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate, then shelter-in-place
Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure."
San Joaquin County issue a local emergency proclamation, officials say
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services declared a local emergency as damage from a New Year's Eve winter storm is assessed. Just before the official press release about the local state of emergency went out Tiffany Heyer, a spokesperson for San Joaquin County's Office of Emergency Services, said a proclamation is in the works and more information will be provided when it is signed.
State of emergency declared in San Joaquin County due to flooding
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Directors of Emergency Services for San Joaquin County declared a local state of emergency in the aftermath of a torrent of rain from an atmospheric river that hit the state on Friday and Saturday. According to a press release from San Joaquin County, the emergency was proclaimed because the county […]
Highway 99 reopens in both directions between Galt and Elk Grove after multiple levee breaches forced closure
Update – Jan. 2, 2023 7:50 a.m. The South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol announced Monday morning that State Route 99 between Grant Line Road and Twin Cities Road had reopened in both directions. Original: (KTXL) — Flooding has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt […]
NBC News
Deadly California flooding leaves thousands without power
Throughout the weekend, dozens of people throughout California have been rescued amid historic rainfall and flooding. Thousands in Sacramento are still without power after facing wind gusts of more than 64 mph and rushing water after a river levee failed.Jan. 1, 2023.
KTVU FOX 2
Multiple Bay Area cities with flooding conditions, road closures, power outages, & evacuations
Multiple local government agencies have announced the closures of various roadways, issued evacuation orders, and launched rescue operations due to flooding conditions throughout the Bay Area. One death may be linked to the storm. A 72-year-old person was killed by a falling tree in Santa Cruz's Lighthouse Field State Beach,...
abc10.com
Rain and snow totals across Northern California from robust atmospheric river event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is in the midst of a dangerously wet period with no sign of storm activity slowing down. A potent atmospheric river plowed into the state this past weekend, drenching the state and causing floods, power outages, and dangerous road conditions due to the flooding, debris, and heavy snow rates in the Sierra.
KTVU FOX 2
Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day
RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
Residents in Point Pleasant are evacuating due to imminent flooding in the area
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Residents in Point Pleasant near the Elk Grove area are under evacuation orders with emergency officials warning that flooding in the area is imminent. Engineers at the department of water resources estimate the water will hit the area around midnight. Officials are urging residents to get sandbags.
