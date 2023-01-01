ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Here’s when CHP says the highway below Shaver Lake will reopen after a rockslide

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

Update: Highway 168 four-lane to Shaver Lake remains shut down after rockslide worsens

The closure of a four-lane Highway in Fresno County because of a rockslide Saturday afternoon will be extended until Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Heavy rain caused rockslides that closed part of Highway 168 at the 2,500-foot elevation in both directions in the Shaver Lake area.

CHP received a call around 2:15 p.m. of a possible rockslide and officers determined that there was an active rockslide across all lanes in the area.

Drivers are being asked to take a detour to Auberry Road; the top and the bottom stretches of the four-lane are closed.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to Tollhouse, with motorists warned to expect delays.

“The four-lane is expected to be closed for an undetermined amount of time to allow Caltrans to clean up the rockslide and for engineers to evaluate the hillside,” CHP Sgt. Mike Salas said.

No injuries and damages were reported.

The Fresno Bee

