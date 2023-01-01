Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Long Beach, then struck by more cars and dragged down the street

Authorities are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Long Beach Saturday evening and then drove away.

Authorities say the victim, whom police initially identified as a man but later used gender-neutral terminology, was crossing Pacific Avenue near 27th Street when they were fatally struck by a vehicle around 6:44 p.m. The victim was not using a crosswalk at the time, police said.

The driver fled and the victim was then struck by two additional vehicles; however, those drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The first vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra driven by a 27-year-old Long Beach man, hit the pedestrian’s body, then pulled over to call police, authorities said in a press release.

The second vehicle, a Honda Odyssey driven by a 78-year-old Long Beach man, also hit the body, but the driver did not initially realize it. The body was dragged until a witness stopped the driver, police said.

Both the Hyundai and Honda drivers cooperated with police.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect’s vehicle and the victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective S. Loughlin at 562-570-7355.

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org .

