State to Benefit from Sports Gambling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are or will be opportunities to bet on sports at brick-and-mortar and lottery kiosk locations in Ohio, as well as on your phone. State Senator Kirk Schuring believes it’s perhaps the most comprehensive sports betting program in the country. It...
