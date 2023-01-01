Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
Why California's much-touted CARE Court is 'no one-and-done program'
The CARE Act — like other attempts to legislate treatment for severe mental illness in California — is constrained by the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act.
California rings in 2023 with new laws on abortion, transgender youth, and illegal immigrant police
Governor of California Gavin Newsom had a busy legislative session in 2022, signing many new sweeping laws that would take effect in the new year.
Opinion: California Wakes Up to Old Crises — Housing, Drought, Homeless — in New Year
It’s a new year, but the Democratic politicians who dominate the state Capitol face a raft of old problems that, if anything, worsened during 2022. Despite a fairly wet winter — so far — California is still coping with a multi-year drought that’s devastating the nation’s most productive agricultural industry, the electrical grid struggles to meet demand, public school students are struggling with learning losses from COVID-19 school shutdowns, and the state’s chronic housing shortage underlies the nation’s highest rates of poverty and homelessness.
Bakersfield Channel
Bill expanding criteria for 'gross negligence,' 'vehicular manslaughter' goes into effect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is educating the public on some traffic safety laws that were passed during the legislative season and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 1472 expands the criteria for "gross negligence" as it relates to the crime of "vehicular manslaughter."...
foxla.com
Phone calls to and from California state prisons are now free
LOS ANGELES - California inmates are now able to make phone calls for free. The Keep Families Connected Act allows both parties - those serving time as well as family and friends - to make/receive free phone calls, including those made from tablets, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
California's new gun law, explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas passed a law known as SB8 that allows people who aren’t connected to an abortion to sue anyone who performs or facilitates an abortion after six weeks, and they can receive up to $10,000 in damages. "If they’re going to use this framework to...
calmatters.network
Newsom tries to clear misconceptions on gas price gouging penalties
Gov. Gavin Newsom last week attempted to clear the air on misconceptions about his proposed price gouging penalty against the oil industry for its unexplained spike in gas prices in California. In early December, the governor held a special legislative session to expedite bills that would hold oil giants accountable...
marketplace.org
Complying with California’s new privacy law is a big deal for employers
California’s landmark consumer privacy law expanded on New Year’s Day, thanks to a ballot measure voters approved in 2020. It builds on existing privacy law requiring companies to disclose the data they collect from consumers, how they use it and who they share it with. It also gives California residents the right to request that their data be corrected, deleted or not sold.
PLANetizen
Why California’s Power Lines Take So Long to Build
In an article in Governing, Ari Plachta argues that the complex permitting process for building new power lines in California is holding back the state’s clean energy sector. Plachta explains the growing need for electricity in California, where “climate change is driving an increased demand for electricity, due to...
California Migrants May Be Hoping To Board Planes Under the New CA ID Law - But Won't Be Allowed After May 7, 2025
California immigrants still won't be able to board planes in the U.S. under the REAL ID Act of 2005 when it goes into effect without a passport. As I wrote about the new REAL ID deadline on Dec. 15: "California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane."
Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition
Two adults and two children are in critical condition after a Tesla dove over a cliff known as Devil's Slide in California, fire officials said Four people, including two children, are in critical condition after a Tesla they were fell 250 feet over a cliff known as the Devil's Slide in California. On Monday, a fire official shared a video from the Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz unit's Twitter profile, letting local drivers know that a car went over the cliff and there would be delays...
Employers in California must now disclose salaries. Here's more
New year, new California legislation, and that means a new way that businesses in the state must report salaries. Certain companies will be required to reveal employee pay as of January 1. In September, California's new pay and wage legislation, Assembly Bill 1162, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
cvindependent.com
Another Atmospheric River Is Coming; Local Schools Need Reading Volunteers–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Jan. 2, 2023
The term “atmospheric river” is fairly new. It was first developed in the 1990s—and we’re going to be hearing the term quite a bit more in California, as yet another atmospheric river is expected to bring more storms later this week. NPR explains:. Atmospheric rivers are...
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
Why the Cosumnes River is unlike most in California
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California is known for its big droughts, but the most recent storm has reminded us flooding is also part of the Golden State's weather history. The New Year's Eve storm actually started Friday with a moderately wet but warm storm. Initial snow levels were lower — around 5,000 feet — but would move up the Sierra to above 8,000 feet by Friday night. This created a "rain on snow" scenario with some lower elevation snow melting and adding additional water to the runoff.
goldrushcam.com
California Department of Fish and Wildlife Awards $11 Million for Fisheries Habitat Restoration Program Projects
January 2, 2022 - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has announced the selection of 25 projects that will receive funding for the restoration, enhancement and protection of anadromous salmonid habitat in California watersheds. The grants, which total $11 million, were awarded through CDFW’s Fisheries Restoration Grant Program...
KSBW.com
California crab season finally opens but storm keeps fisherman in port
MONTEREY, Calif. — Commercial crab season opened in California on Saturday, but in Monterey, fishermen were keeping their vessels in port because of the storm. "If it's not one thing, it's another," said Gaspar Catanzaro with Monterey Fish Co. The commercial season opener has been delayed three times this...
californiapublic.com
Californians have a green light to sue the gun industry. How will that work?
As of Jan. 1, Californians can sue anyone who makes, distributes or sells guns in violation of state laws. Here’s how the new law works.
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.
(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E is raising prices, here's how much your bill could go up
OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. Starting on Jan. 1, the state Public Utilities Commission will allow Pacific Gas & Electric to increase gas and electricity prices. BRAZIL - 2022/12/13: In this photo...
Comments / 0