ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Opinion: California Wakes Up to Old Crises — Housing, Drought, Homeless — in New Year

It’s a new year, but the Democratic politicians who dominate the state Capitol face a raft of old problems that, if anything, worsened during 2022. Despite a fairly wet winter — so far — California is still coping with a multi-year drought that’s devastating the nation’s most productive agricultural industry, the electrical grid struggles to meet demand, public school students are struggling with learning losses from COVID-19 school shutdowns, and the state’s chronic housing shortage underlies the nation’s highest rates of poverty and homelessness.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Phone calls to and from California state prisons are now free

LOS ANGELES - California inmates are now able to make phone calls for free. The Keep Families Connected Act allows both parties - those serving time as well as family and friends - to make/receive free phone calls, including those made from tablets, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California's new gun law, explained

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas passed a law known as SB8 that allows people who aren’t connected to an abortion to sue anyone who performs or facilitates an abortion after six weeks, and they can receive up to $10,000 in damages. "If they’re going to use this framework to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calmatters.network

Newsom tries to clear misconceptions on gas price gouging penalties

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week attempted to clear the air on misconceptions about his proposed price gouging penalty against the oil industry for its unexplained spike in gas prices in California. In early December, the governor held a special legislative session to expedite bills that would hold oil giants accountable...
CALIFORNIA STATE
marketplace.org

Complying with California’s new privacy law is a big deal for employers

California’s landmark consumer privacy law expanded on New Year’s Day, thanks to a ballot measure voters approved in 2020. It builds on existing privacy law requiring companies to disclose the data they collect from consumers, how they use it and who they share it with. It also gives California residents the right to request that their data be corrected, deleted or not sold.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

Why California’s Power Lines Take So Long to Build

In an article in Governing, Ari Plachta argues that the complex permitting process for building new power lines in California is holding back the state’s clean energy sector. Plachta explains the growing need for electricity in California, where “climate change is driving an increased demand for electricity, due to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition

Two adults and two children are in critical condition after a Tesla dove over a cliff known as Devil's Slide in California, fire officials said Four people, including two children, are in critical condition after a Tesla they were fell 250 feet over a cliff known as the Devil's Slide in California. On Monday, a fire official shared a video from the Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz unit's Twitter profile, letting local drivers know that a car went over the cliff and there would be delays...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Why the Cosumnes River is unlike most in California

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California is known for its big droughts, but the most recent storm has reminded us flooding is also part of the Golden State's weather history. The New Year's Eve storm actually started Friday with a moderately wet but warm storm. Initial snow levels were lower — around 5,000 feet — but would move up the Sierra to above 8,000 feet by Friday night. This created a "rain on snow" scenario with some lower elevation snow melting and adding additional water to the runoff.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Department of Fish and Wildlife Awards $11 Million for Fisheries Habitat Restoration Program Projects

January 2, 2022 - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has announced the selection of 25 projects that will receive funding for the restoration, enhancement and protection of anadromous salmonid habitat in California watersheds. The grants, which total $11 million, were awarded through CDFW’s Fisheries Restoration Grant Program...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California crab season finally opens but storm keeps fisherman in port

MONTEREY, Calif. — Commercial crab season opened in California on Saturday, but in Monterey, fishermen were keeping their vessels in port because of the storm. "If it's not one thing, it's another," said Gaspar Catanzaro with Monterey Fish Co. The commercial season opener has been delayed three times this...
MONTEREY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E is raising prices, here's how much your bill could go up

OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. Starting on Jan. 1, the state Public Utilities Commission will allow Pacific Gas & Electric to increase gas and electricity prices. BRAZIL - 2022/12/13: In this photo...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy