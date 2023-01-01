Read full article on original website
“There’s no improvement” - Eric Gordon calls out his Houston Rockets teammates
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon states the team has shown no improvement this season as they sit dead last in the Western Conference.
Video: James Harden And Joel Embiid “Fight” Over The Last-Second Shot Against The Pelicans
James Harden and Joel Embiid's hilarious fight during the final few seconds against the Pelicans.
Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
CBS Sports
It's a party: LeBron drops 47 on birthday; Giannis matches Wilt; CJ McCollum sets Pelicans record
It was a scoring spree Friday night around the NBA with five players reaching the 40-point plateau and another three players coming within five points of that mark. Maybe it can be chalked up to everyone wanting to stamp the end of 2022 with an exclamation mark, because several of these guys were just unstoppable on the second to last day of the year.
Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. fires back at fan accusing him of giving death stare at Stephen Silas
Don’t put words into Jabari Smith Jr.’s mouth. That is the message of the Houston Rockets rookie after a fan accused him of giving head coach Stephen Silas a death stare. During the Rockets’ game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, Smith was seen intently listening at Silas when the head coach was talking during a timeout. A Twitter user interpreted it as a death stare and assumed that the youngster is tired and “disgusted” of his head coach.
Hakeem Olajuwon reacts to NBA renaming Defensive Player of the Year Award after him
Earlier this month, the NBA announced its annual Defensive Player of the Year award would be renamed the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy in honor of the Hall of Famer and former Houston Rockets center. On Saturday, Olajuwon spoke about the decision at the Fertitta Center on the campus of the University...
numberfire.com
Rockets leave Kenyon Martin Jr. off Monday lineup
The Houston Rockets did not list Kenyon Martin Jr. in their lineup for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Martin Jr. will start Monday's game on the sidelines while Eric Gordon starts against the Mavericks. Our models project Martin Jr. for 18.5 fantasy points against the Mavericks tonight, with 9.3...
chatsports.com
Stats rundown: 4 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Houston Rockets, 111-106
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Houston Rockets Monday night, winning 111-106. The Rockets controlled much of the game, but the Mavericks were able to grind out just enough stops and hit enough shots in the fourth quarter to win. This was the fourth time and final time the Mavericks play the Rockets this year, finishing the year 3-1 against Houston.
Takeaways: Luka Doncic leads furious rally as Rockets lose 18-point lead to Dallas
All-Star guard and MVP frontrunner Luka Doncic had a game-high 39 points and 12 rebounds while directing a furious comeback from an 18-point deficit in the second half, leading Dallas to a 111-106 road win (box score) over the Rockets on Monday night at Toyota Center. Kevin Porter Jr. led...
numberfire.com
Eric Gordon starting for Rockets Monday; Kenyon Martin Jr. playing with second unit
The Houston Rockets listed Eric Gordon as a starter for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gordon will start Monday night while Kenyon Martin Jr. plays with the Rockets' second unit. Gordon has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel an dis projected to score 18.9 fantasy points, with 11.4 points, 2...
Kevin Durant Made NBA History On Saturday Night
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant made NBA history in Saturday night's game.
Yardbarker
Houston, Knicks Have No Problem ... With Rockets in Second Half
If the New York Knicks have any new year's resolutions, it looks like they started working on them early if the second half of Saturday night's visit to Houston is any indication. Trailing by eight after the first quarter, the Knicks buckled down defensively, allowing the hosting Rockets to score...
Luka Doncic, Mavs storm back to edge Rockets
Luka Doncic finished with a game-high 39 points and engineered an 18-point, second-half comeback that allowed the Dallas Mavericks to
Yardbarker
Rockets Alperen Sengun Set To Return Monday Night vs. Mavericks
Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas announced that second-year big man Alperen Sengun will be available for Monday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Sengun missed Saturday's contest against the New York Knicks due to lower back pain. Bruno Fernando started in Sengun's absence and added five rebounds and a pair of blocks.
Rockets vs. Knicks: Slowing Down Julius Randle Is No Easy Feat: 'He Is A Handful'
Knicks' All-Star forward Julius Randle has been on a tear the previous five games, and the Houston Rockets will be stuck with the task of slowing down the Texas native.
