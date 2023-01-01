ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
ClutchPoints

Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. fires back at fan accusing him of giving death stare at Stephen Silas

Don’t put words into Jabari Smith Jr.’s mouth. That is the message of the Houston Rockets rookie after a fan accused him of giving head coach Stephen Silas a death stare. During the Rockets’ game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, Smith was seen intently listening at Silas when the head coach was talking during a timeout. A Twitter user interpreted it as a death stare and assumed that the youngster is tired and “disgusted” of his head coach.
numberfire.com

Rockets leave Kenyon Martin Jr. off Monday lineup

The Houston Rockets did not list Kenyon Martin Jr. in their lineup for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Martin Jr. will start Monday's game on the sidelines while Eric Gordon starts against the Mavericks. Our models project Martin Jr. for 18.5 fantasy points against the Mavericks tonight, with 9.3...
chatsports.com

Stats rundown: 4 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Houston Rockets, 111-106

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Houston Rockets Monday night, winning 111-106. The Rockets controlled much of the game, but the Mavericks were able to grind out just enough stops and hit enough shots in the fourth quarter to win. This was the fourth time and final time the Mavericks play the Rockets this year, finishing the year 3-1 against Houston.
Yardbarker

Houston, Knicks Have No Problem ... With Rockets in Second Half

If the New York Knicks have any new year's resolutions, it looks like they started working on them early if the second half of Saturday night's visit to Houston is any indication. Trailing by eight after the first quarter, the Knicks buckled down defensively, allowing the hosting Rockets to score...
Yardbarker

Rockets Alperen Sengun Set To Return Monday Night vs. Mavericks

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas announced that second-year big man Alperen Sengun will be available for Monday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Sengun missed Saturday's contest against the New York Knicks due to lower back pain. Bruno Fernando started in Sengun's absence and added five rebounds and a pair of blocks.
