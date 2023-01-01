ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Missing Hiker Found Dead in Orange County

A 63-year-old hiker who disappeared while hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park was found dead on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is sorry to report that Jeffrey Paul Morton has been found deceased. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Heavy Rain for New Year's Eve as Storm System Hits Southern California

A wet New Year’s Eve is in store for Southern California Saturday, bringing a high wind warning and flash flood watch for some areas. “A storm system will move in Saturday and Saturday night with periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty southerly winds,” according to the National Weather Service. “New Year’s Day will be dry and cool with gusty west to northwest winds.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
USC vs. Tulane 2023 Cotton Bowl: Preview, Predictions, Betting Odds, and Where to Watch

Happy New Year! The end of one year and the dawning of another means it’s College Football Bowl Season and there are no better games than the annual “New Year’s Six.”. The National Championship matchup is set: underdog TCU will square off against reigning champion Georgia at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next week. However, there are still a few other bowl games to watch before then, including one Southern California team that may have come one injured hamstring away from playing in the National Championship game themselves.
LOS ANGELES, CA

