Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Taco Bell Introduces EV Charging Stations in California - Customers Can Charge Their Cars While EatingTy D.California State
Former Reddit employee files lawsuit against the social media giant, alleging her assigned job duties caused her PTSDAmarie M.
Arizona teams and their best performances of 2022
As 2022 closes, it’s a good time to celebrate the accomplishments by some of our local sports teams and their athletes. From crazy comebacks to strings of strong play to individual outbursts that helped their teams rally, here are some of the best performances — from the team and player perspectives — of the past calendar year.
No. 5 Arizona holds off rival Arizona State’s 2nd-half charge
Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points and Oumar Ballo had a double-double to help No. 5 Arizona survive after squandering almost
Jump scores 20 points, leads No. 2 Stanford by Arizona State
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford’s appreciative guards love how they can draw their offensive players into the paint and leave the rest to their opportunistic posts to help out whenever needed. Cameron Brink is a one-woman swat crew. “Our bigs are really talented,” Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer said. “Sometimes they’re quick players but if we can get people to come into our bigs we can change their shot or block their shot.” Hannah Jump hit three early 3-pointers and six in all on the way to 20 points and second-ranked Stanford quickly ran away from Arizona State, beating the Sun Devils 101-69 on Saturday night for its eighth straight victory.
Bench Players Help Cal Women Get First Pac-12 Win
Cal women's coach Charmin Smith has been telling anyone who would listen that the Golden Bears have much better depth this season, and Cal provided evidence of thart in its 74-61 victory over Arizona State on Monday in Berkeley. The Bears (10-4, 1-2 Pac-12) picked up their first conference win...
UC SANTA BARBARA 82, UC SAN DIEGO 61
Percentages: FG .489, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Nwaokorie 3-4, Patterson 2-6, Vulikic 1-4, Kosakowski 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tshimanga). Turnovers: 16 (R.Anderson 5, Tshimanga 4, Nwaokorie 3, Roquemore 2, Vulikic 2). Steals: 2 (Nwaokorie 2). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. UC...
Cal fends off Colorado late, 80-76
Joel Brown scored a career-high 21 points to lead host Cal to an 80-76 victory over Colorado in Pac-12 play on Saturday in Berkeley, Calif. Brown shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and grabbed three rebounds. Freshman Grant Newell had his first double-double, with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Live WBB Updates: No. 17 Ducks aim for weekend split against USC
EUGENE, Ore. — The 17th ranked Ducks will play for a weekend split of the Los Angeles schools when the USC Trojans come to town for the first game of the New Year. The Ducks and Trojans will tip at 2 PM at Matthew Knight Arena and the game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks.
Montana State Transfer Kicker Blake Glessner Commits to UCLA Football
The Bobcats' two-year starter with 50-yard range is joining the Bruins, who are looking to replace Nicholas Barr-Mira.
No. 11 UCLA overwhelms Washington for 10th straight win
UCLA (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) overwhelmed Washington throughout, starting with a 12-0 run early in the first half that gave the Bruins a lead they never surrendered. Capitalizing on the strength of a stifling defense, which limited the Huskies to 19-of-55 shooting (34.5 percent) from the floor and a season-worst 2-of-25 from 3-point range, UCLA extended its nine-point halftime lead to double digits immediately after intermission.
3 takeaways from Gonzaga's win over Pepperdine: Timme and Strawther combine for 57 points
Coming off a historic 78-point blowout, the Gonzaga men’s basketball team followed that up with another high-scoring victory in Saturday’s West Coast Conference opener. The Zags (11-3, 1-0 WCC) defeated Pepperdine (7-8, 0-1) 111-88 at the McCarthey Athletic Center, marking their 74th-straight win at home and their fifth time reaching 100 points.
Look ahead at this week's college basketball: ASU, Arizona prep for pair of home games
The Arizona State Sun Devils find themselves in a position they have been unaccustomed to in the new season — having to bounce back from consecutive losses. ASU (11-3, 2-1) will look to snap a two-game losing streak but will have the benefit of playing on its home floor as the Washington schools provide the Pac-12 opposition this week at Desert Financial Arena. ...
UTAH STATE 67, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .373, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Baker 2-9, Colimerio 1-1, Holland 1-4, Yap 0-1, Hill 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Andre, Holland, Moore). Turnovers: 12 (Hill 5, Holland 2, Andre, Baker, Campbell, Colimerio, Yap). Steals: 7 (Baker 3, Andre, Colimerio, Hill, Moore).
