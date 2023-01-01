Read full article on original website
How Sam Gagner Reached 1,000 NHL Games
Sam Gagner played his 1,000th NHL game Thursday night. But there was one point in his career where a trip to the minors made this milestone seem unlikely.
Georgiev struggles as Avs lose to Maple Leafs
Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon's return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto."They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push," Matthews said. "I thought we would be defended really well and limited their time and space. It's a big win for us to end this trip off against a good...
NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers
Could Max Domi remain in Chicago, and could the Oilers look at a Blackhawks defenseman?. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Chicago Blackhawks and who might be staying now and what defensemen the Edmonton Oilers could target. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Marek: “Speaking of trades as...
Coach's Challenge: MTL @ WSH - 14:59 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Washington. Explanation: Video review determined the puck left the attacking zone at 5:06 before it was played back into the offensive zone, therefore, the play was offside. Clock is reset to show 5:06 (14:54 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction...
Report: Vancouver Canucks have checked in on Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière
The Vancouver Canucks have checked in on New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière, according to Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali — The Team on CHEK TV. “The Canucks know this player inside out, Lafrenière’s old agent is current Canucks assistant GM Emilie Castonguay. The Canucks...
NHL thrived on, off ice in 2022 after persevering pandemic
Fans, outdoor events returned amid scoring outburst led by McDavid, Ovechkin, Matthews. If 2020 and 2021 were about perseverance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then 2022 was about the payoff. For two years, we hoped for better days in the NHL. Finally, they came. Big events returned. Arenas refilled. In...
Buffalo Sabres win streak ends at six, following 3-1 loss to Ottawa
OTTAWA, Can. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres six-game winning streak came to an end Sunday night. Buffalo falling 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa. Buffalo fell behind early in the first as Ottawa's Tim Stutzle scored the game's opening goal just 47 seconds after the puck drop. Zemgus...
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Welcome back for another segment of Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After initial stops in the desert with the Arizona Coyotes and among the Rocky Mountains with the Vancouver Canucks, let’s head to test the waters in sunny California, showcasing some San Jose Sharks who could be on the radar of Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall.
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
NHL Winter Classic to feature Seattle hosting Vegas in 2024
SEATTLE — Selling the NHL on bringing the 2024 Winter Classic to the Pacific Northwest required purchase of a protection plan – a retractable roof. Next year’s version of the NHL’s New Year’s Day showcase will be played outdoors in Seattle with the Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park, the league announced on Tuesday.
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche preview, odds for 1/2: Can Knights extend Avs' slide?
The reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are looking to snap a three-game skid Monday in Denver when they face the visiting Vegas Golden Knights in a clash of teams short-handed on defense. The Avalanche welcomed star Nathan MacKinnon back into the lineup on Saturday, but they still dropped a...
Dallas Stars loan forward Fredrik Olofsson to Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Fredrik Olofsson to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Olofsson, 26, has recorded one goal (1-0--1) in three games for Dallas this season. Olofsson made his NHL...
The Rangers Scratching Alexis Lafreniere Raised Questions About His Future
The New York Rangers scratched forward Alexis Lafreniere last week. If the team looks for big names in the trade market, what could happen with Lafreniere?
