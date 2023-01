Effective: 2023-01-03 05:40:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Davidson; Sumner; Williamson THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 6 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE DAVIDSON SUMNER WILLIAMSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRENTWOOD, FRANKLIN, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, AND NASHVILLE.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO