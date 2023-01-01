Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
LeBron James' wife and mother had the best reactions to this wild dunk on his 38th birthday
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, folks, but LeBron James still has it. The four-time NBA Finals MVP turned 38 years old on Friday. He led he Lakers to a victory, 130-121, over the Hawks. It was his best game of the season and he finished with 47 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 1 block.
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Be Traded To The Miami Heat But There Is Potentially One Obstacle
LeBron James is balling out at a level that no one had expected him to at the age he is at. But considering that the Lakers are struggling, this has given rise to conversations about him potentially moving on. There's not a franchise in the NBA that wouldn't love to have LBJ on their roster, but making a move for him won't be easy.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today
Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
Lakers Land Knicks’ Julius Randle In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, all you can do is cut your losses. Let’s say you’ve been running a business for years. You’ve never turned a profit, and it doesn’t look like you will any time soon. There’s an NBA lesson in here. It won’t be an easy decision...
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
Lakers: Teams Inquiring About This Celtics Role Player -- Could He Help Lakers?
The trade market is heating up.
LeBron James Was Once Accused Of Staring Down At Michael Jordan But The King Apologized To The GOAT
LeBron James and Michael Jordan have been compared to each other for many years. They are arguably the two greatest players to sit foot on an NBA court and comparisons will always be there. Back in 2014, they met on the court when the Miami Heat took on the Charlotte...
Doc Rivers Finally Admits He Had Doubts About Trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Paul George In 2019
Doc Rivers admits he 'wasn't sure' about trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
How the Memphis Grizzlies unlocked the formula to containing Pelicans star Zion Williamson
Class was in session inside the FedExForum on Saturday night. One of the NBA's hardest formulas to figure out this season has been guarding New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, but the Memphis Grizzlies may have cracked the code. As Williamson got the ball at the top of the key,...
Kyrie Irving Sends Big Warning To The Rest Of The NBA
Kyrie Irving wants the rest of the NBA to know that he's on a mission this season.
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
"They rose my game up to a different level!" - Tim Hardaway names the toughest point guards
Sometimes, the best players in the NBA weren't the most celebrated ones
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
"It's not all LeBron" — Rich Paul addresses casual fans' unfair perceptions of him
Rich Paul has defined the true role of a sports agent.
Shannon Sharpe Received His Grandson On LeBron James' Birthday: "Baby GOAT"
Shannon Sharpe was happy after his first grandchild came to the world on LeBron James' birthday.
“Sometimes a lot of things he does go unnoticed” - Ja Morant says it's time for everyone to give Steven Adams credit
Ja Morant is the Grizzlies' leader, but right next to him is Steven Adams, who brings his defensive might into the fray.
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade
Will the Lakers have enough assets to swing a major deal?
NBA Stars Hail Donovan Mitchell For Legendary 71-Point Performance: "You're Insane!"
Donovan Mitchell has broken the internet with his incredible 71-point performance against the Chicago Bulls to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to an incredible OT win. Mitchell also broke the franchise single-game scoring record for the Cavaliers, which was held by championship-winning heroes LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. Given the magnitude...
Lakers: NBA Pundit Proposes Deal To Send LeBron James Back To Miami Heat
Could a trade help both sides?
Showtime Laker Raves About Insane Scoring Night From LeBron James
Star Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James impressed legendary Showtime-era Lakers small forward James Worthy with his highlight reel-worthy performance against the Atlanta Hawks in a 130-121 win Friday. LeBron poured in a whopping 47 points on 18-of-27 shooting from the floor and 7-of-9 shooting from the charity stripe. The...
