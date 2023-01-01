ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today

Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
Yardbarker

Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club

Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
Yardbarker

Showtime Laker Raves About Insane Scoring Night From LeBron James

Star Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James impressed legendary Showtime-era Lakers small forward James Worthy with his highlight reel-worthy performance against the Atlanta Hawks in a 130-121 win Friday. LeBron poured in a whopping 47 points on 18-of-27 shooting from the floor and 7-of-9 shooting from the charity stripe. The...
